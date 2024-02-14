Being a Hollywood Star Was the Most Boring Thing I've Ever Done

Follow the show at ncpr.org/howl and join one of our live events to tell your story on stage!

Ethan ShantieBeing a Hollywood Star Was the Most Boring Thing I've Ever Done

I always thought it would be fun to make a movie. I mean, I watched aplot bad movies and I thought “I bet I can do better than that.” But when I finally got to set foot on a film set, I realized how difficult it all was.

A perfect shot could be ruined because clouds passed over the sun. Or you might find that a line you wrote doesn't really sound very good when someone says it out loud. And then, when you have all the footage in front of you to edit, you may discover that you don't have everything you need for your story to make sense.

Making a film isdifficult work.But I'm glad I got the chance to do it – even if I was almost frozen once production was finished.

For Elaine Kuracina, pursuing her Hollywood dreams wasn't all it was cracked up to be. But life is still beautiful: as she says: “I may have missed the stars, but at least I had the moon!”

You can hear both of our stories in this week's episode ofthe HOWL podcast. And of course, you can always let me know what you think by emailing me at [email protected].

Don't forget to follow the show so you don't miss any episodes of this season. You can support the show by make a gift here.

Thanks as always.