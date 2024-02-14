Gauri Khan opens Torii restaurant with Bollywood glamor





Gauri Khan, renowned for her prowess in both the film industry and the world of design, recently celebrated a remarkable milestone by launching her first restaurant, Torii, in Mumbai. The event was attended by many stars, with Bollywood's elite coming out in force to show their support. Among the luminaries in attendance were Gauri's close friends from the entertainment industry, including Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. Karan Johar, a long-time family friend of Gauri and her husband Shah Rukh Khan, graced the occasion with his presence, adding to the glitz and glamour. Torii, the brainchild of Gauri, is an Asian-themed restaurant, meticulously designed with his signature design aesthetic. Drawing on her extensive experience as an interior designer, Gauri has infused the space with elegance and sophistication, creating an ambiance that promises a memorable dining experience for guests. In a candid interview, Gauri shared her excitement about venturing into the restaurant business for the first time. “We are just getting started,” she noted, “the lessons are still to come.” I can’t wait to see what this journey has in store for everyone involved. Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Gauri Khan has left an indelible mark in the world of film production and fashion design. Co-founding Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan in 2002, she has produced blockbuster hits such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'RaOne' and 'Chennai Express'. Her creative talents extend to interior design, where she has transformed spaces for an illustrious clientele including Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Fortune magazine honored Gauri as one of the “50 Most Influential Women” in 2018, highlighting her achievements and multifaceted influence. As Gauri begins this exciting new chapter with Torii, her catering venture promises to captivate palates and hearts, adding another illustrious feather to her record of achievements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/entertainment/bollywood/gauri-khan-opens-torii-restaurant-with-bollywood-glamour-1503269582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos