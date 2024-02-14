Bollywood films in January-February: 2023 vs 2024; Shah Rukh Khan makes all the difference

Connect with us

Bollywood films had a great 2023 in terms of business. Several films like Jawan, Pathan, Animal, Deck 2, Soak, Tiger 3 And Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a huge success at the box office. Even History of Keralamade on a much smaller budget, hit 300 million. Let's see how Hindi films from the January-February period of 2024 fared compared to those from the same period in 2023.

Hindi Movies January 2023

dogmade with 50 crores, earned 8.47 million. Then came the Shah Rukh Khans PathanWho knocked 1,055 crores worldwide. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudhdirected by Rajkumar Santoshi, won 2.36 million. Lakadbaggha And Operation Friday did not make a mark. In total, Bollywood films of January 2023 collected 1,065.83 billion.

Hindi Movies February 2023

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Faraz, Shiv Shastri Balboa And The tenant made no mark. The first half of February 2023 was rather cold. And came Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, promising a lot of hope. However, the film – made with 50 crore – earned only 47.8 crores worldwide.

Next, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmis selfie – made with 100 crore – earned only 24.6 million worldwide. So, the total Hindi movie collection of February 2023 was 72.4 million.

Hindi Movies January 2024

Tauba Tera Jalwa left no trace. Merry Christmasdirected by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, could win 23.5 million worldwide. Principal Atal Hoon won 10.15 million worldwide.

Siddharth Anand, who delivered the 2023 blockbuster PathanFree Fighter. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, won 332 crore worldwide so far. It's still in theaters in theaters. The total collection of Hindi movies of January 2024 stands at 365.65 million.

Hindi Movies February 2024

There's such confusion in my body was released on February 9. It's still in theaters and won 64 crores so far. Upcoming films are How much are you going to eat? (with Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar), Crack (with Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal), Section 370 (with Yami Gautam) and All India Rankings (Varun Grovers' directorial debut).

While the films of January and February 2023 did business of 1,138.23 crores, films from the same period in 2024 earned 429.65 crore, a decline of 62.25%. The difference lies in a name: Shah Rukh Khan.

Disclosure: Figures come from Sacnilk

Published: February 14, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

