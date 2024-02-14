Gauri Khan celebrates the opening of her first ever restaurant with Bollywood Wives | Bollywood





Gauri Khan recently launched a new restaurant in Mumbai called Torii. The Asian restaurant was designed by the interior designer herself. The restaurateur, who has designed the homes of celebrities like Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra, was joined by Sussanne Khan and other close friends at the bash. Read also : Gauri Khan reunites with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and many other celebrities attended Gauri Khan's restaurant launch party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Celebrities support Gauri Khan's new restaurant Karan Johar, who is a close family friend of Gauri and her husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan, arrived alone and posed for the paparazzi in front of Torii. Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who are seen together in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, posed together at the party. They were also joined by Bhavana's husband, actor Chunky Panday, in some photos. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Gauri, who wore a shimmery top with black pants for her bash, was also joined by interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Susanne Khan. Seen in a red dress, she posed alongside actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is married to jewelry designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, was also spotted at Gauri's party. Gauri Khan talks about her restaurant In a recent interview with Vogue India, Gauri was asked about her learnings as a restaurateur for the first time. She said: “We are just getting started; the learnings are still to come. I can't wait to see what this journey has in store for everyone involved and I am really excited to embark on this journey with my friends and co- partners Tanaaz Bhatia and Abhayraj Kohli.” Asked about her favorite items on the Toriis menu, Gauri said, “All the sushi, especially the Dirty Torii, black cod, Thai green curry, chicken slider, and tres leches and churros for dessert.” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/gauri-khan-first-restaurant-party-pics-videos-maheep-kapoor-seema-sajdeh-bhavana-pandey-neelam-kothari-101707888710118.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos