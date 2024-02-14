Urbn appoints Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador





Urbn, a tech lifestyle brand, has chosen Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. This initiative by the local D2C charging solutions company demonstrates its commitment to providing user-friendly and stylish charging solutions that will connect with users in all major markets. This partnership represents Urbns' commitment to pushing boundaries and adopting innovations that match the preferences of a younger audience. Catering to the preferences of contemporary youth, Urbn highlights the importance of charging on the go while maintaining a stylish appearance. Kartik, as the brand ambassador, highlights the brand's aim of providing innovative and accessible products to everyone with his distinctive and approachable personality. Additionally, Kartik will also be featured in many advertisements across Urbns' social and digital channels in the coming months. Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor and Urbn brand ambassador, said that living out of a suitcase and moving between sets poses a challenge in finding a reliable charging solution on the go. While striving for excellence in films, he highlighted that Urbn is at the forefront of meeting India's charging requirements, ensuring that individuals like him do not run out of battery on their phone. I am fully motivated to join Urbn and look forward to being part of their growth journey, he added. Sagar Gwallani, founder and CEO of Urbn, said the collaboration between Urbn and Kartik Aaryan is a powerful combination for their brand. He said: "Her unique personality, coupled with Urbns' dynamic approach, creates a synergy that will not only strengthen brand perception but also establish an authentic connection with our tech-savvy Gen-Z audience. The brand's charging solutions are accessible through online and offline channels, including in over 200 Croma stores nationwide. Urbns products are manufactured in India, in its own production factory. First published on February 14, 2024 1:23 p.m.

