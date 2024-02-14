Valentine's Day 2024: 10 Bollywood romantic comedies from the 2000s to watch for a cozy evening

The 2000s were a great time for romantic comedies. That's when the Hindi film industry found a sort of formula for giving audiences feel-good stories: sweet romantic arcs in stunning settings (Bollywood had just started romanticizing New York) , unique characters and songs that are on our playlists to this day. Some of Bollywood's biggest stars have signed up to play love characters and the results of experimentation in the genre have been high. This Valentine's Day, if you're nostalgic for the charming romantic comedies of the 2000s, here's a must-see list of films that will complete your cozy evening.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

When it comes to films about love and friendship, Dil Chahta Hai is pretty much the gold standard. The film directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta and others chronicles the journey of three childhood friends as they navigate relationships with very different approaches after graduated from college. The film was a huge success upon its release and continues to give us Goa travel goals.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

It's been over 20 years since Kal Ho Naa Ho was released and the film continues to make fans laugh, cry and fall in love. With a star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, the film remains etched in our memory. The story revolves around classmates Naina and Rohit whose lives change when a charming man, Aman, moves into their neighborhood. Aman falls in love with Naina but works to connect her with Rohit as he is suffering from a terminal illness. The film has laugh out loud moments with bittersweet scenes that will leave you reeling from the emotional roller coaster ride.

Hum Tum (2004)

Hum Tum had all the right tropes. Opposites attract? Check! Battle of the sexes? Check! Adorable protagonists who would fall in love abroad? Yes please! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Kunal Kohli, the romantic comedy starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Both characters play characters who, at first, can't stand each other. During a flight to New York and a long layover in Amsterdam, they get to know each other better. The songs and jokes from this arc, which includes the track Ladki Kyon Na Jaane Kyun, remain iconic. After seven years of separation and reunion, the two fall in love.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi had one of the funniest trios in the history of Bollywood romantic comedies: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Set in Goa, the film tells the story of two men, Sameer and Arun (also known as the 'villain' Sunny), who fall in love with Rani. The two compete to win his heart in hilarious sequences. The film's iconic scenes and songs like Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din and the title song remain popular to this day. Watch the movie if you are looking for a fun Bollywood romantic comedy set on the beach.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Few Bollywood romantic comedies are as as Bunty Aur Babli. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as the lead characters, the film takes us on a journey with two thieves who embark on a journey across Uttar Pradesh to defraud people. The lead duo brought their A-game with their comedic timing and chemistry in the film. In fact, many thought the two were dating IRL when the movie came out. One of the highlights of the film is Aishwarya Rai's item number alongside Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Salaam Namaste is another film starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta that made the list. The film revolves around Nick, a chef and Ambar, a radio jockey. The two make a bold decision to move to Melbourne together. As they spend more together, they fight and eventually fall in love. When Ambar becomes pregnant, they face a complex set of questions about compatibility, responsibility and more. The film is a charming and nuanced exploration of what it really means to be in love. The film was certainly ahead of its time.

Jab We Met (2007)

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met was so good that they had to re-release the film in theaters and, unsurprisingly, it opened to full screens. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, the film revolves around Aditya, a depressed man whose life changes when he meets Geet, a fun-loving woman who is on the run to reunite with her lover. Throughout the journey, sparks fly as they explore India's beautiful landscapes. The fan-favorite film can easily be said to have redefined romance in Bollywood.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The best friends-turned-lovers trope is hard to resist. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza quickly became everyone's favorite romantic comedy upon its release. The film revolves around childhood friends Aditi and Jai who share a platonic relationship until Jai starts dating and Aditi's parents try to repair her marriage. That's when they realize they love each other and need to be together. The film contains moments of love and friendship that are heartwarming and endearing as can be.

Baaja Baaraat Group (2010)

Bollywood reached its peak with new duos when they brought together Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in the Delhi-based group Baaja Baaraat. The film is about two ambitious wedding planners, Shruti and Bittoo, whose chaotic professional lives become even more complicated when the former falls in love with the latter. Between the shaadi shenanigans and the fun chemistry of the lead cast, the film is an entertaining watch and an important addition to the romantic comedy genre.

I Hate Love Stories (2010)

Few films are as funny, stylish and unconventional as I Hate Luv Storys and by that we don't just mean the unique way of spelling the words in the title. Starring Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor, the film is about Jay, a man who (you guessed it) hates romance and Simran, a woman who loves love. Their differences end up bringing them together. The meta DDLJ references and the couple's chemistry are the highlights of the film.