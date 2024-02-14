Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor Shares Bloody First Look As Villain; Ranveer reacts | Bollywood





Arjun Kapoor will play a key role in Singham Again. On Wednesday, he revealed his avatar 'Singham Villain (Singh Villain)' from the Rohit Shetty film. And it's as bloody and gory as it gets. Read also : Ajay Devgns Bajirao Singham Roars In First Look Of Rohit Shettys Singham Again The cast and makers of Singham Again have shared a brand new poster, which features the film's villain Arjun Kapoor in a deadly look. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Sharing two photos of himself from Singham Again, a solo photo of himself and another with Ranveer Singh as cop Arjun wrote on Instagram, Singham ka bad guy! Feel on top of the world by being part of the detective universe of hit machine Rohit Shetty Sirs! I promise there will be chaos. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Celebrities React to Arjun Kapoor's Singham Again Look {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} A bloodied Arjun Kapoor burst into laughter while posing with a blood-covered cleaver. Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a raised hands emoji, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a bunch of fire emojis on Arjun's post. Ranveer Singh, who played Simmba in Rohit Shetty's 2018 crime film of the same name, and is also a part of Singham Again, took to Instagram to reveal Arjun's look. He wrote in his caption: “MY BABA BADDEST!!!” Sharing the first look of Arjun, filmmaker Rohit Shetty wrote on Instagram, “Man makes mistakes, and he gets punished for that too… But now the one who comes is the devil!)! MAY I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” About Singham again {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} The detective universe of director Rohit Shetty will return with Singham Again, the fifth installment of the franchise, and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The film was announced in September 2017 under the working title Singham 3, and the official title was announced in December 2022. Singham Again is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff appear in cameo appearances. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} \Celebrating 25 iconic years of HT City! Take your chance to groove during a jam session from legendary band EUPHORIA. Participate now. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dedicated professionals who write about film and television in all their dynamism. Expect views, reviews and news.

