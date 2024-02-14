Emraan Hashmi applauds southern industry; says Bollywood is spending money in the wrong departments





There is no doubt that Emraan Hashmi is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about his upcoming Telugu film, OG. After starring in Tiger 3, Emraan is relishing the opportunity to once again play an antagonist alongside Pawan Kalyan. He recently gave a candid interview about his experiences working in the South's film industry, admitting that he never imagined appearing in a film there. In a recent interview with Times of India, Emraan Hashmi discussed his views on the contrasting work cultures in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. He emphasized that filmmakers from the South are very disciplined and their efforts bear fruit in the cinematic experience. However, he pointed out that Hindi filmmakers are spending money in less productive areas. He said, “I think South filmmakers are much more disciplined than us (in Hindi cinema). Every penny spent on their film is projected on the screen. I think we often spend money in the wrong areas in Hindi films, and it ultimately doesn't translate on screen. They have finesse in their films when it comes to visual effects, scale, and choice of groundbreaking stories. We have a way to go before we can match that, and we have a lot to learn from how they make movies. He also expressed how happy he was to work on a film in the South. Emraan, who became widely known for his protagonist roles, revealed that he never saw himself working in the South film industry. However, he commented that his character and the storyline were superb. The actor recognized Sujeeth as a brilliant director and revealed that he is working on a unique project. He added: “I think finding a rhythm is dangerous because it could put you in a box again. I hated being locked into certain types of roles for almost 15 years. There was a deliberate effort to break out of that box and try something different because I wasn't growing as an actor. I was sleepwalking on every set. That’s when I started doing films like Shanghai and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. This is actually a huge trap. Many Western actors probably also give up on playing characters like Bond because you gradually find yourself locked in sometimes. They say it hurts your career because people can't see you as anything else once you come out of it. Emraan Hashmi is currently working on Sujeeth Reddy's South Indian film OG. The main leads of the film are Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, with an important role played by Tamil actor Arjun Das. OG is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada cinemas on September 27, 2024. Source: Times of India

