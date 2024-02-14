Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice If Family Doesn't Like Your Partner | Bollywood

Zeenat Aman may be single, but she knows what it takes to maintain a relationship. The veteran actress imparted some of that wisdom to her Instagram followers by sharing a post on dating advice for Valentine's Day 2024. From talking about “lust” to explaining the importance to understand why your family “doesn't like your partner”, Zeenat Aman's relationship advice is pure gold. Read also : When Zeenat Aman revealed that her husband Mazhar Khan's family didn't let her attend his funeral Zeenat Aman gives dating advice in her latest Instagram post.

Zeenat Aman explains how to manage your family

Zeenat wrote in her lengthy Instagram post, which was a collaboration with dating app Bumble India: If your family opposes your relationship on grounds of caste, class, religion, gender or any other construct of division, challenge it! But if they don't like your partner for deeper reasons, listen to them. I'm not saying they're necessarily right, I'm saying that often those close to us can grant us a missing perspective. There has definitely been an occasion or two where I wish I had listened to my amma (mother)!

Zeenat Aman's tips for Valentine's Day 2024

If you've just started dating someone new, Zeenat, who was recently seen on Koffee With Karan 8, has something to say. She wrote: “Those first heady months of a relationship will strip you of your sanity. It's usually the ploy of infatuation and desire, don't confuse it with love…. In the long run, du good sex, a full bank account and sweet Talk is meaningless if you can't enjoy everyday life together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on these fronts is also essential!”

Zeenat Aman reveals who she is dating

Zeenat, who has two sons from her marriage to late filmmaker Mazhar Khan, also wrote: These days, I'm dating myself. I do everything for myself that a loving, long-term partner would do, but without the irritation of having to deal with another human's gas and snoring. Which brings me to my final realization: in love, nothing is taken for granted! And if you can't find someone to love you the way you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself.

