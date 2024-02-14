Entertainment
Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice If Family Doesn't Like Your Partner | Bollywood
Zeenat Aman may be single, but she knows what it takes to maintain a relationship. The veteran actress imparted some of that wisdom to her Instagram followers by sharing a post on dating advice for Valentine's Day 2024. From talking about “lust” to explaining the importance to understand why your family “doesn't like your partner”, Zeenat Aman's relationship advice is pure gold. Read also : When Zeenat Aman revealed that her husband Mazhar Khan's family didn't let her attend his funeral
Zeenat Aman explains how to manage your family
Zeenat wrote in her lengthy Instagram post, which was a collaboration with dating app Bumble India: If your family opposes your relationship on grounds of caste, class, religion, gender or any other construct of division, challenge it! But if they don't like your partner for deeper reasons, listen to them. I'm not saying they're necessarily right, I'm saying that often those close to us can grant us a missing perspective. There has definitely been an occasion or two where I wish I had listened to my amma (mother)!
Zeenat Aman's tips for Valentine's Day 2024
If you've just started dating someone new, Zeenat, who was recently seen on Koffee With Karan 8, has something to say. She wrote: “Those first heady months of a relationship will strip you of your sanity. It's usually the ploy of infatuation and desire, don't confuse it with love…. In the long run, du good sex, a full bank account and sweet Talk is meaningless if you can't enjoy everyday life together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on these fronts is also essential!”
Zeenat Aman reveals who she is dating
Zeenat, who has two sons from her marriage to late filmmaker Mazhar Khan, also wrote: These days, I'm dating myself. I do everything for myself that a loving, long-term partner would do, but without the irritation of having to deal with another human's gas and snoring. Which brings me to my final realization: in love, nothing is taken for granted! And if you can't find someone to love you the way you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/zeenat-aman-relationship-tips-family-pressure-caste-religion-valentines-day-2024-101707900953916.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice If Family Doesn't Like Your Partner | Bollywood
- Aloha by John Burns Intercollegiate
- Honor's Magic V2 Porsche Edition comes with a stylus
- Sydney measles alert – News
- Turkey, Egypt aim to extend diplomatic thaw at Cairo summit | News
- Son Heung-min suffered dislocated finger after 'table tennis fight between South Korean teammates'
- At New York Fashion Week, confidence is king
- AI tools produce impressive results, but are they truly intelligent?
- Download Universim v46368 for free
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers international re-election speech in the United Arab Emirates
- Indonesia counts votes in elections that will define post-Jokowi era
- UK inflation remains unchanged at 4% despite fall in food prices | inflation