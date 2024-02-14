Balam Pichkari: Bollywood Neon Holi Party in Los Angeles on March 9 Tickets, Saturday March 9, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.





BIH bringing you the most exciting and thrilling Bollywood Neon Holi party in Los Angeles. Holi – Festival of Colors It is the biggest Indian festival celebrated all over the world. Get Ready for This Year's Biggest Bollywood Holi Party in Los Angeles To celebrate this festival, we have neon Artist paint, glow sticks and more! We will not play with colors in the room. Please dress upscale. It's going to be a great Holi celebration! I look forward to seeing you there. Check out our Instagram for our past events –https://www.instagram.com/bihevents/ Location The location couldn't be better as we'll be partying in the heart of Los Angeles, THE VERN THEATER. A large concert stage, sound and light production will enhance your experience during our Holi concert. Get out of reality and immerse yourself in the party and a world filled with music, art and colors. March 9, 2024 from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Location – Vern Theater, Address: 2811 E. Olympic Boulevard. Los Angeles, California 90023, United States Age Range: 18+ Drinks permitted for those 21 and over only. TICKET INFORMATION PRESENTATION – $15 Book your tickets early to receive a discount. First 100 tickets only! GENERAL ADMISSION – $25 Buy online now to save. Tickets at the door will cost $50. SPECIAL GROUP 5+ PEOPLE – $20 each No large groups of males. Mixed group only CONTACT DETAILS Call: +1(605) 933-9873 Kishan Chavan. This is a public event that will be recorded. You may appear in images/video recordings. We reserve the right to use this media anywhere without seeking your prior permission. PLEASE NOTE THAT BELLIGERENT BEHAVIOR IS UNACCEPTABLE AT OUR EVENTS. Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room. No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated. Strictly no refunds. All tickets are non-refundable!

