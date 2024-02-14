'Anyone But You' Could Spark a Romantic Comedy Renaissance in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles

Sony's “Anyone But You” enjoyed slow success at the box office, generating just $6 million in its opening weekend in December.

Seven weeks later, the romantic comedy has grossed $151.8 million worldwide, with $76.2 million coming from domestic theaters.

Romantic comedies fell out of favor with Hollywood studios looking to chase the big box office returns of superhero-based blockbusters.

“Anyone But You” proves that romantic comedies still have a place in the theatrical space and audiences will show up for them.

Released just before the peak Christmas movie season, Sony “Anyone But You” seemed destined to be anything but a box office success, especially after selling just $6 million in tickets during its opening weekend.

However, the film's box office success was as slow as the romance between its lead characters played by rising stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.

In the seven weeks since, the romantic comedy has grossed $170 million worldwide, with $80 million coming from domestic theaters, according to Comscore data. The film had a reported budget of just $25 million.

A box office success, the film is a “sign of good health” for the romantic comedy genre and other low-budget Hollywood films, said Scott Meslow, author of “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) romantic comedy.” But it remains to be seen whether other romantic comedies can repeat its success..

As studios sought big-budget superhero films after the success of Marvel's interconnected cinematic universe, Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy and DC Studios' “Man of Steel,” the romantic comedy found in the editing room, then as padding for streaming services.

Between 2004 and 2010, Hollywood regularly released between 15 and 25 romantic comedy or romance films each year. But from 2011 to last year, there were fewer than 15 new romantic comedies or romances per year, with most years being fewer than 10.

Meslow said there was no romantic comedy “kill shot,” a film or series of films that triggered the decline of the genre's theatrical releases.

Instead, it happened after media companies changed their priorities.

“Studios are, at the end of the day, businesses,” Will Gluck, the writer-director of “Anything But You” and the filmmaker behind “Easy A” and “Friends with Benefits,” told CNBC. “So if they start to see that a certain thing is a success, they're going to try to replicate that success. So, I don't think there's an inherent bias against romantic comedies and comedies.”

Studios considered action or superhero films with $200 million budgets and billions in box office revenue as a priority over smaller budget films, which might have been profitable, but less so. comparison. Now that superheroes are falling out of favor and Wall Street wants to see the profitability of direct-to-consumer streaming platformsThe romantic comedy genre is about to make a comeback.

Gluck's “Anyone But You” proves that audiences will always be there for romantic comedies at the movies.

The film's performance builds on the success of two 2022 romantic comedies. Paramount “The Lost City” grossed nearly $200 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of less than $75 million. Universal “Ticket to Paradise” grossed nearly $170 million worldwide on a budget of $60 million.

While “Anyone But You” got off to a slow start at the box office, ticket sales increased in its second and third weekend in theaters. And when sales began to decline, they only fell 27% or less in each of the next five weeks. Typically, films will see their sales drop around 50-70% each week after their opening weekend.

Gluck attributes much of the film's popularity to word of mouth and the power of TikTok.

Following its release, users of the social media platform began making short videos of themselves singing and dancing to Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 single “Unwriting.” The song is featured in the film, and the cast and crew are seen singing and dancing to it during the final credits.

“It wouldn't surprise me at all if this became a textbook case of modern Hollywood marketing,” Meslow said. “It really leverages TikTok and star presence better than probably any movie ever released.”

Hollywood will now find out whether “Anyone But You” is a unicorn or a repeatable theatrical strategy. The film benefited from several key factors, including a blockbuster-free January and limited direct competition.

But the industry is already moving toward a strategy that builds on potential hits like “Anyone But You.”

Major studios have pledged to bring more mid-budget films back to theaters. These films are able to fill the gaps between major films and generate consistent revenue at the box office. More films also mean more chances for studios to announce their future releases to audiences.

Although some films will still be released only on streaming platforms, Hollywood has rediscovered the importance of cinema as part of overall downstream revenues. A film's theatrical debut creates buzz and a sense of quality that follows it through on-demand sales and streaming platforms.

Notably, Sony's “No Hard Feelings,” which grossed $83.8 million worldwide in 2023 on a budget of $45 million, became one of the most streamed films on Netflix when it was released on the platform in October.

“Anyone But You” is headed to Netflix after its theatrical run ends, as part of a streaming distribution agreement with Sony signed in 2021.

Gluck, who enjoys taking on a wide variety of projects, hopes he will continue to write and direct films like “Anyone But You” in the future.

“I think I'd rather bet on a low- to mid-budget movie than a $200 million movie,” Gluck said. “Because my whole career has been mid-budget films. But for me, the fun part is always overperforming. It's always great when expectations are low… it's just that it's really fun to be written off and to overperform.”

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.