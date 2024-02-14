A Bollywood college love who barely met in reality

The charming Rahul from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', with his famous phrase 'Pyar dosti hai' (Love is friendship), made us believe in the magic of falling in love with your best friend in the middle of life. youthful energy of the university.

Similarly, Anjali's transformation and her unrequited love in the same film showed us how love can evolve and flourish in the corridors of academia.

However, as many of us entered the reality of university colleges, the contrast between Bollywood's representation and our experiences became evident.

The great “promised” love stories that run into people, fall out of books or files, lock eyes, time stops, heart beats out loud, and only pleasant romantic music in the background with everything else disappearing, and here, from day one, we will find our “The One”!

This is a lovely fantasy portrayed in Bollywood and if any of us were expecting to actually find the love of our life on the first day of college, we were in for a big surprise.

Films like “Mohabbatein,” with its portrait of a love defying Gurukul’s strict rules, feel like finding rebellious, passionate love in college.

The iconic dialogue, “Koi pyaar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare… Koi tumko badal kar pyar kare, toh woh pyaar nahi sauda hai” (If someone loves you, they should love you as you are …If someone wants to change you in the name of love, it's not love but a deal), instilled in us the idea that love accepts us as we are, inspiring a change for the better, and not by constraint.

The message here is uplifting but can raise expectations that, however, in real relationships, might be difficult to meet.

In reality, individuals in a relationship inevitably influence and shape each other, often in subtle and unconscious ways.

Societal and familial expectations sometimes blur the lines between growth and change, and the expectation that love will never ask us to change leads to misunderstandings.

Bollywood has also presented the college festival as the ultimate setting for love to flourish.

Remember 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na', where shy Jai and bold Aditi navigate their friendship and love amidst college events?

Didn't we all expect our college festivals to be the scene of similar romantic revelations?

However, for most of us these events didn't even exist and for whoever they did, they were more about showcasing talent, managing responsibilities and yes, building connections, but they rarely imitate the cinematic spectacle of romance.

To quote the famous dialogue from “3 Idiots” where Aamir Khan says: “you know it's true love when you look at a person, time slows down, the wind blows and the music starts in the background”, and Kareena Kapoor rejects the statement for being too ridiculous.

Unfortunately, Kareena was absolutely right in this situation and love doesn't happen like that at first sight, and no, there's definitely no music.

What we learned from our college experiences is that love isn't always about the moments glorified by 'Karan Johar' films.

It's not about dramatic confessions or chasing someone across the college campus.

As we emerged from our college years, we realized that Bollywood's representation was a fantasy, a beautiful one, but a fantasy nonetheless.

The real love stories we experience are no less because they lack cinematic drama.

They are simply different, grounded in reality and perhaps all the more meaningful.