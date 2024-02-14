Anybody But You: Hollywood's new romantic comedy for all ages

This review contains spoilers for Anybody But You.

The latest romantic comedy to hit theaters, Anybody But You, is a quintessential romantic comedy with some modern twists to fit the times.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's play Much Ado About Nothing and starring big names like Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney and Rachel Griffiths, the film is an enemies-to-lovers story about two people who play games with their families and friends for their own ulterior motives.

We first see the main characters, Ben (Glen Powell), the spitting image of a playboy, and Bea (Sydney Sweeney), a student at a crossroads, meeting in a cafe before Ben saves her chivalrously from an embarrassing situation. situation. The two spend the rest of the day together, seemingly having nothing to do other than go on a 24-hour date, ending with him making her a grilled cheese sandwich at his house.

When morning comes, Bea runs out of the fraternity apartment, scared by her own emotions. Ben, of course, wakes up a little hurt that she ghosted him, and he lashes out immaturely, telling his best friend Pete (played by rapper GaTa) that she's a disaster. In true romantic comedy fashion, Bea comes back just in time to hear this and leaves with more than a little hurt and anger in her own skin.

A year later, Bea's sister Halle and Ben's friend Claudia get married at Claudia's family beach house in sunny Sydney, Australia. Ben and Bea are still worried about the one-night stand and are constantly hitting each other, which almost leads them to ruin the wedding supplies with fireworks. But here's the master plan that everyone else on the trip decides to pair them up with in the hopes that they will at least burn away the hatred, allowing the wedding to go ahead without further incident.

When their two exes show up, with Darren Barnett as Johnathan and Charlee Fraser as Margaret, Ben and Bea decide to start Operation Fling, acting as a marriage fling to make Johnathan realize that it is over and making Margaret jealous.

The shenanigans that ensue are hilarious, and although they feel rejected and bitter, the two ultimately manage to negotiate an uneasy peace, apologizing for their behavior and sharing secrets. With the glittering Sydney skyline in the background, complemented by the magnificent Opera House (remember that's important later), it finally felt like they were overcoming the bitterness and opening up to each other again. one to the other.

But in the world of romantic comedies, happiness comes after the final conflict. Our characters finally have a one-night stand, but when Bea calls her recent actions a mistake, she sets off a chain reaction: Ben sneaks out this time, accidentally lets it slip that Bea left law school, and almost provokes a marriage disaster.

But so much the better, it ends well, since Bea and Ben finally reunite in the most aesthetic place in town, you guessed it, the Opera House (I told you it was going to be important!). Complete with a cliff dive and a rescue helicopter, the scene is classic, although it still manages to make you sigh with nostalgia at the end.

The film is well-written, with beautiful locations, hilarious situations and sizzling chemistry between the actors, so much so that there were entire articles dedicated to Powell and Sweeney.

That's not to say the film was flawless. Although the film aims to revive the era of romantic comedies like The Proposal and Friends With Benefits, it sometimes seems like it's trying too hard. With incredibly intrusive parents, impossible situations (looking at you, hiking scene), and the best friend constantly high, the movie feels a bit contrived.

Do you like what you read? Get Daily Cardinal content delivered to your inbox

In trying to take audiences back to the early 2000s, it feels like the director went a little too far. One of the things people love about romantic comedies is that they are relatable, and although the film tries to connect with the audience, I was never really sold on the characters or the situations that arose.

As Sweeney plays an unhappy law student on the verge of quitting, we never see what made her unhappy or what she would rather be doing, even as a hobby. Her indecision seems like it's supposed to reflect how everyone feels about their career at any given moment, but it ends up coming across as very one-dimensional.

And then ? All we know about him is that he's a financial bro with some hints of personality but no real emotional depth. Why does he lash out at the first opportunity something goes wrong? Why is he so obsessed with the ex who gave up and never looked back?

While I'm glad the characters are reunited in the end, we never understand why these two people are good for each other. By leaving these characters so unexplored, I think some of the magic was taken away. Nonetheless, the movie made me laugh the entire time, and for that, I give it 4/5 stars.

“Anyone But You” is now playing in theaters, along with all new bonus content for its feature film Valentine Encore.