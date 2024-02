The Hollywood Roosevelt Penthouses enter a new era – SURFACE

Kevin Klein anticipated a history lesson when he agreed to refresh two penthouse suites and an extended-stay apartment in the historic building Hollywood Roosevelt, the city's oldest operating hotel and a Los Angeles Historic and Cultural Landmark. Dating back nearly a century to the golden age of glitz and glamor, the property has hosted a motley crew of American cinema icons through the ages, including Clark Gable and Carole Lombard, whose names adorn the penthouses. Klein, an Angeleno-born interior designer best known for giving an authentic, eagle-eyed touch to lavish residences and charming hotels across California, approached the work cautiously, fully aware that he would be delving into the history of Tinseltown. And imagining decadent new digs for the next generation of industry bigwigs, stars and event planners. The biggest challenge is to build new again, but to do it in a way that doesn't. feel new, Klein said Surface. We wanted to make sure that when you walk into either penthouse, you feel like the spaces have been there for decades. He achieved this by selecting an eclectic mix of furniture and decorations from 25 countries, ranging from a 19th-century side table from the Spanish coast to an Italian vanity mirror from the 1930s, which create a convivial atmosphere , a bit like the cherished home of family members. We layered vintage furniture that inherently has a life and helps give the suites a livable quality, he says. Ditto for the rich mix of materials he used throughout—rich Italian marble, dark-stained walnut, oak panels, and warm plasters. The penthouse's sunken living room, Klein's favorite moment, is perhaps most striking in this lived-in tone. Obviously these suites will be used for receptions and parties, so we chose to look into that, he says. Perched under a 20-foot-high vaulted ceiling and equipped with a state-of-the-art entertainment system, it faces an 18th-century retractable French tapestry that hides a theater screen. Speaking of hidden, Klein's renovation revealed a lavish ceiling mural that even eluded the hotel's owners. We were tearing down drywall from our dining room ceiling and came across a colorful, ornate mural that was half-finished, says Klein, who estimates the hand-painted piece dates back six decades. Rather than finalizing a restoration, he left the mural as is and took advantage of the charm of something truly authentic.

Images courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.surfacemag.com/articles/hollywood-roosevelt-hotel-penthouses-kevin-klein-design/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos