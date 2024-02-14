Kriti Sanon completes 10 years in Bollywood-Telangana today

“Sometimes it's hard to realize that it's been 10 years in this industry. Suddenly it seems so long,” the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

Publication date – February 14, 2024, 3:40 p.m.

New Delhi: From a college graduate who wasn't sure about acting in films to winning a National Film Award, it's been an interesting journey for actress Kriti Sanon, who credits her engineering background for staying curious.

Sanon made a promising film debut opposite newcomer Tiger Shroff with 'Heropanti' in 2014, which she followed with acclaimed performances in films such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' , which won him a National Film Award. for best actress.

“Sometimes it's hard to realize that it's been 10 years in this industry. Suddenly it seems so long,” the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

“There was a time when I was in college and I didn't even know I wanted to play. I went from discovering that I could act to pursuing it… I think I fell in love with acting over time,” she added.

The Delhi-born actress, who is currently starring in sci-fi romance 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', decided to become an actress after completing her engineering degree from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida.

“It's my engineering mind that is really curious and always trying to absorb everything like a sponge to learn and grow. I've always been like that. I evolved with the times, at least that was my goal. I've figured out what works for me as an actor and what doesn't.

“I also feel like I don’t know what my process is because I don’t want to limit myself. Sometimes I experiment to find new ways of doing something. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it’s not,” she said.

Sanon, 33, says she is lucky to have a job that is not monotonous. “When I have a character that has something that scares me and I don't know how to do it, then that really excites me. I’m lucky to have a job where I wake up every day and do something different, and it’s not a monotonous life,” she said.

The actor said she never tried to plan her film career.

“I want to leave a mark and be an inspiration to many people who probably dream of coming here and doing what they love. It's simply incredible. (I want to) continue to find new layers to myself and my potential as an actor. Continue to do different work that I'm passionate about. I want to work until I physically can’t work anymore,” she said.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” the actor said, sounded like an entertaining love story. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Sanon.

“Love stories are my favorite genre but they are not told very often. Good ones are made even less because there is less conflict these days. But I never imagined this conflict.

“It’s offbeat, different. What is new is that this robot is close to a human but that is not the case. It makes you think, “Is this ever going to happen?” As an actor, it was exciting because I had no reference points. I didn’t know how I was going to do it until I actually did it,” she added about the film, directed by debutant filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.