How Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and other great actors spend their free time

James Nachtwey, a prominent photojournalist known for his intimate depictions of the front lines in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine, had never photographed a movie star before. So for this year's Great Performers issue, we asked him to capture a dozen of the world's best actors, far from the red carpets and award shows that often define how we see them. My work has focused almost exclusively on conflict and critical social issues, the opposite of what one might consider celebrity photography, says Nachtwey. But the challenge intrigued him: art requires talent, but also hard work, and exploring what actors practice in their daily lives to strengthen their craft would be fascinating. Inviting the cast to choose their own activities, he joined Bradley Cooper for a cold plunge into an ice-covered stream; Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in a church; Mark Ruffalo trains his own camera on stray pigeons. Nachtwey's disciplined eye and ability to capture surprising intensity is what makes these images so arresting. And by directing a seasoned photographer to an unusual subject or unfamiliar setting, something magical can happen because you get a fresher vision, says Kathy Ryan, the magazine's photography editor. Nachtwey went there without any preconceived ideas about what a celebrity portrait is. (The following interviews have been condensed and edited.)

Bradley Cooper

Cooper (Maestro) meditates in freezing weather. James Nachtwey asked me if there were any rituals I followed to prepare for a role. I said not really but I mentioned I was doing cold dives [opening image] every morning when I get up. We were outside by a stream, we looked at each other and we thought: okay? Let's try. It was much colder than the cold bath I'm used to and unfortunately I didn't have a towel or a change of clothes. But we had a good laugh.

DaVine Joy Randolph

Randolph (Leftovers) fabric stores in Los Angeles. I have always loved clothes; my amazing mom and her friends would buy something from a high-end consignment store and personalize it to make it really special. I don't let myself be defined by the limited nature of the market. I am very familiar with fabric stores around the world. I had to get creative. Every time I'm in a new city, I meet the essential tailors. I'm not a good designer, so what I'm going to do is Frankenstein, cut and paste pictures together and create a presentation of the neckline of this dress, the floral embellishments of this blazer and that helps me explain to a creator of what I want something to look like.

Jeffrey Wright

Wright (American fiction) is recommitting to exercise now that her kids are in school. Lately I've been trying to get in at least a few activity sessions a day, either surfing, if the waves are good, or a combination of Pilates and Gyrotonics and regular training. In New York, I ride my bike everywhere. In Los Angeles, I go to a center focused on flexibility and strength, which is where the real health benefits come from. I was an athlete at one point in my life and I was always aware that my flexibility was an advantage. This gave me disproportionate power when playing lacrosse. In my playing too, it allows my body to be more fluid, more malleable as an instrument.

Paul Giamatti

Giamatti (The Holdovers) in a used bookstore he has frequented for over 20 years. I like used bookstores more than new ones, because there's just something about all the old books that seems more comforting and peaceful to me. I have a large collection of books at home and had to ask someone for help a few years ago to organize it. I got rid of hundreds, maybe thousands, of books about three or four years ago. And since then, I've almost gotten back everything I got rid of.

Emma Pierre

Rock (Poor things) travels the Big Apple on foot. There is something very special about the streets of New York. For such a giant place, it still seems very small and welcoming. This has been the case since my first visit when I was little. And maybe if you're lucky, you might come across a street with steam coming out of it, like the one pictured above. In this case, you have to stop and take a photo in front. I don't make the rules. This is real legislation.

Charles Melton

Melton (May December) behind the wheel of his custom-painted 1970 Chevelle. The car is 20 years older than me. I feel like I'm jumping into a little time machine. I grew up with my dad and my uncles talking about old cars, they did their own oil changes, rebuilt their own engines. There's just something simple and nostalgic about having a car that I constantly have to work on. You have to have this delicate gentleness, because you always maintain a classic car. There is something comforting in knowing that the work is never completely done.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor (One thousand and one) transformed his dining room into a living room at home. Salons are really therapeutic for me, but I don't like leaving the house much; I want everything to come to me! I love that Beauty and the Beast, Victorian, Renaissance vibe, and I was like, OK, this room is so pretty, I don't want the kids eating here! Now it's like my lady cave, for me and the girls we can just talk, drink wine and have a good time.

Franz Rogowski

Rogowski (Passages) will climb to stay sane. I try to approach nature like an outsider. Climbing is one of the few things that never disappoints me. I may be having the worst day of my life. If I meet a friend and we go out to the mountains, I am 100 percent sure that I will come home happier than when I left. Climbing is pure excitement and a love of movement. Climbing and playing are both very egocentric and at the same time social. I think most climbers have sort of a mixture of self-centeredness and desire for a relationship like actors. When I sit on a tree or walk in a park, I feel humble but in a very nice way.

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan's character Felicia (Maestro) inspired her to take painting lessons. There was one of the first paintings I made when I started classes that I loved and was so proud of. I took pictures of it and sent them to my mother. And then, as part of this workshop that Bradley and I did before we shot Maestro, a sort of performance art, I destroyed this painting, and it really drained me to do that. But it kind of captured the self-destructive nature of my character as an artist. But I regretted it immensely because I tried to redo the painting, and it just sucked.

Annette Bening

Bening (Nyad) 45 minute hikes every morning. One of the things that makes living in Los Angeles wonderful, frankly, is the fact that you can get out of the house and be in nature among the trees, bugs, coyotes, groundhogs, and deer. Hiking puts you in a meditative state. It becomes addictive when you get into it, and you really miss it if you can't get out and walk around, put the phone away and just have a moment to be.

Marc Ruffalo

Ruffalo (Poor Things) bends down to take the photo. I've been doing street photography on and off for about 10 years. I just like the way it captures people naturally; When people detect a camera on them, they immediately change their behavior. I was in Athens, Greece, and there was a tour guide who was a really interesting character. I took a photo of him, he caught up with me and he completely lost his [expletive] at me shouting: How dare you! Who do you think you are? I felt so bad. The irony was not at all unnecessary for me. But that's when I got arrested. Usually I don't get arrested.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Ellis-Taylor (Origin) struggles with the idea of ​​faith. If there is anything positive in my work as an actor or writer, it is because of the black churches in the South. When I was a child, I had no choice but to go to church several times a week. In college, when I knew something was different about me, that's when it became a place of conflict for me. I haven't been celebrated in this space, not just as a queer woman, but as a woman, period. I had to flee so as not to be destroyed. I rejected the Bible altogether. And then I found my way back, rediscovering what made me, what held me together, what kept me.