Key moments from these films could unlock an acting Oscar

Reducing an entire performance to just one important and key scene for an actor is no easy task. The audience might expect a bombastic speech, a moment of tears, sorrow or anger. But when The Envelope spoke to some of the producers and directors behind the scenes of the films that generated this year's Oscar nominations for leading actors and actresses, it was about the small moments: a picnic chat ; a 17-second expression of puzzlement; the surprising comfort of a teacher. Here's a look at those key moments, two of which could lead to an Oscar on March 10.

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Set the scene: After Angus (Dominic Sessa) expresses his fears of becoming his institutionalized father, Mr. Hunham (Giamatti) calms him and assures him that he will be his own man.

Why this is key: Until now, [Pauls] “He was a very bitter man, but now he turns to this young boy and sees what he's been through and throws him a life jacket,” producer Mark Johnson said. Basically, he saves this boy. It's a moment of generosity, but not an obvious one, and you may not even know what you just experienced but in retrospect, it's so powerful and subtle.

Jeffrey Wright allows audiences to see past his anger and the pain behind it, says Cord Jefferson, writer and director of American Fiction. (TIFF)

Jeffrey Wright, American fiction

Set the scene: During the book prize selection, Monk (Wright) and Sintara (Issa Rae) have an ideological debate over what it means to be a black artist.

Why this is key: Playing a lovable curmudgeon is difficult; you can lose the audience if you play it too far, says writer-director Cord Jefferson. Monk fights everyone from the beginning of the film, and in the hands of a less talented actor, that wouldn't work well. What redeems the public's favor is that you see beneath the anger lies the pain. There aren't a lot of moving parts in this scene, it's just a conversation, but it's stripped down and you see the duality of Monk.

The beating heart of Nyad is the friendship between Bonnie and Diana, say directors Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi and Jimmy Chin of the film's stars Annette Bening and Jodie Foster. (Kimberley French / Netflix)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Set the scene: After four failed attempts to set a Cuba-Key West swim record, Bonnie (Jodie Foster) refuses to take on another, but Diana (Bening) won't hear no.

Why this is key: The beating heart of Nyad is the friendship between Bonnie and Diana, directors Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi and Jimmy Chin write in an email. If Nyad is a platonic love story, this is definitely the breakup scene. Annette's performance is as astonishing as the true extension of her drive to play Diana Nyad, warts and all. In this scene, we see the incredible ability and fearlessness of our actors to embody women in all their complexity.

JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers and Jillian Dion in Killers of the Flower Moon. The scene, the film's producers say, shows Gladstone's little subtleties that make his overall performance so rich and powerful. (Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Set the scene: At a picnic after church, Mollie (Gladstone) and her sisters discuss Ernest's (Leonardo DiCaprio) prospects as a husband to her.

Why this is key: In one scene you see Lily's expression of commitment as an artist to the Osage language and culture while making character choices to show us that Mollie truly loves Ernest and that it is a thoughtful love , a choice to marry her that will lead to tragedy, the producers say. Marianne Bower and Daniel Lupi in an email. It may not be a big, spectacular, emotional scene, but it's played with little subtleties that make his overall performance so rich and powerful.

The writer-director of Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, notes a scene in which Sandra Hller finally emerges from her character's passivity. (Les Films Pelleas and Les Films)

Sandra Hller, Anatomy of a Fall

Set the scene: Sandra (Hller) is questioned by her lawyer before her court appearance.

Why this is key: This is the first scene where Sandra comes out of the passivity that characterized her until then, explains director Justine Triet (via translator Assia turcr-Zauberman). She is filmed and tells us about her meeting with [her husband] Samuel and the deterioration of this relationship. It’s a moment where we grasp her story and her talent as a storyteller. She is gifted on a narrative level, which gives us many layers of information, even at the edge of her emotion she continues to shape her mythology.

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre finally sticks a pin in the pretense ball and lets out all the anger she's been holding in because of Lenny's (Bradley Cooper) indiscretions, said producer Kristie Macosko Krieger. (Netflix)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Set the scene: As the Bernstein family and friends gather for Thanksgiving, Felicia (Mulligan) and Lenny (Bradley Cooper) take stock of their partnership and marriage, with Felicia determined to make Lenny understand the depth of his sacrifice and the chaos that his lifestyle brings to their lives. together.

Why this is key: The scene is the denouement of several previous scenes that reveal that Lenny has broken his promise to Felicia to keep his increasingly indiscreet affairs out of their family life, writes producer Kristie Macosko Krieger in an e -mail. This is the moment in Maestro where Felicia sticks a pin in the ball of pretense and lets all her anger out. Felicia is getting so much emotion from the audience so far. Carey's ability to allow us to feel these complex, hidden emotions throughout the film and then release all of those feelings in full force is astonishing.

When Duncan (Mark Ruffalo) asks Bella (Emma Stone) to marry him, his reaction ranges from bewilderment to what looks like embarrassment or sympathy for Duncan and ultimately complete rejection of him, explains producer Ed Guiney. (Atsushi Nishijima / Spotlight Images)

Emma Stone, The Poor

Set the scene: On a boat bound for Athens, an exasperated and possessive Duncan (Mark Ruffalo) asks Bella (Stone) to marry him. Bella stares at him for 17 seconds, trying to absorb the request.

Why this is key: It's an incredibly tense, intense and hilarious scene as we watch Bella's fascinating and richly textured reaction as she moves from bewilderment to what looks like embarrassment or sympathy for Duncan and finally to a total rejection of him, wrote producer Ed Guiney in an email. Genius! And a key moment in [Bellas] self-realization.