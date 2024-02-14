Images from the past: Runnin Wild: When Hollywood came to town in 1936 | Columnists





Eighty-eight years ago, during a lull in the Great Depression, Bloomfield went to Hollywood for about three weeks. That's when DW Baird arrived in town with his film equipment in hand. Baird, described as a film photographer and sound engineer at Majestic Motion Picture Co. of Los Angeles, had arranged with the Iowa Theater and local newspapers to put Bloomfield in the films, albeit locally. Baird had this routine down pat, as Bloomfield was not the first community to receive his “Tinseltown treatment.” In each of these towns, advertisements were placed in the newspapers about the filming of a film with a local cast, and people were invited to audition. The film would be a two-reel comedy of approximately 45 minutes called “Runnin' Wild.” Additionally, there would be “industrial news” from local businesses and, occasionally, real news – all filmed, recorded, processed and edited by Baird. This would all be for fun and not some dubious promise of maybe appearing in a Hollywood movie. Finally, there was the opening night – the “Hollywood Premier Gala”. In the case of Bloomfield's, it was Thursday, February 27, 1936. DW Baird acted as host and introduced the local stars. The film and newsreels lasted two nights. The film presented was “In Person” with Ginger Rogers. Baird then picked up his garlands and headed to the next town. All of this remained forgotten until 1995, when the newsreel was discovered hidden in the Iowa Theater. The fragile reel of film was converted to video thanks to Dr. Henry and Elaine Perry and their son Rick, who worked at Turner Broadcasting. The Davis County Fine Arts Council sold VHS copies to help with the renovation of the Iowa Theater. It's unclear what happened to the Baird-produced comedy “Runnin' Wild” in Bloomfield. Recently, Jamie Downing digitized the VHS video and posted the newsreel on YouTube.com. You can find it by searching for “Davis County Bloomfield Iowa Circa 1935-36”. Clips from the film shown here (top to bottom) Henry Rehfield, owner of the Iowa Theater, “Runnin' Wild full page ad from the Davis County Republican, Cozy Corner Cafe, children with their Christmas presents and Fred Barnes Motor Company. -Rudy Evans | [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bdemo.com/opinion/columnists/images-of-the-past-runnin-wild-when-hollywood-came-to-town-in-1936/image_262028ea-caa0-11ee-ada2-5b8e741674ed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

