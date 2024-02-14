Is Bollywood an unfair workplace? Emraan Hashmi answers a biting question and explains what it takes to participate: difficulties and heartbreaks | Bollywood News





If one feels that Bollywood is an unfair place, Emraan Hashmi considers it a 'perspective' and not a fact. The actor, who has been in the industry for over two decades, said Bollywood requires “resilience” and the ability to take it all in to climb the ladder. The actor was speaking at the trailer launch for his latest Showtime show, which aims to shine a light on how the film industry works in a fun and slightly exaggerated way. At the press conference, when Emraan was asked how not to get lost in the industry, the actor said, “When people say that Bollywood is a very bad place or an unfair place, I think that It’s one person’s point of view. who works here. If you have resilience and can roll with the punches, I don't think it's an unfair place to be. “But if you don't have that, if you're not ready to work hard, (ready for) hardship and heartbreak…Everyone works hard, so there's an environment factor, a luck factor. You have to be able to take it on the chin. It’s a very fair place, you just have to roll with the punches,” he added. Showtime is created and written by Sumit Roy with Mihir Desai attached as showrunner. The series is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The show also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana and Shriya Saran in key roles. Emraan said the series would take viewers into the world of Bollywood from the perspective of a studio system, presided over by producers, and introduce them to “wonderful, crazy crazy characters, these creative geniuses”. “The show is about Bollywood, there are a lot of things we tried following the main story. It's about the egos of stars, what it means to be a woman in this industry, how a film is made, conversations that take place in a producer's office during the making of a film. It unmasks these vulnerabilities. “There is this external shame that our industry has, this external superficiality that the spectacle unmasks. What does it mean to be a star on Friday morning when a movie comes out? It gives a deep insight into the world of Bollywood – which is beautiful, chaotic and entertaining,” he added. The show will air on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 8. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/is-bollywood-an-unfair-workplace-emraan-hashmi-answers-biting-question-says-what-it-takes-to-be-in-it-9160652/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos