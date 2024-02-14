Entertainment
Actor Christian Bale launches project to keep his adopted siblings together
Actor Christian Bale inaugurated a project he had been considering for 16 years: the construction of several houses and a community center intended to bring together brothers and sisters placed in foster care.
The Oscar-winning actor who played Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy stood alongside local officials last week in Palmdale, a community about 60 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, as they celebrated construction of the new village.
Although he was born in Britain, Bale, 50, has lived in Southern California since the 1990s. Around 2008, he had the idea to build such a community after learning about the large number of children in foster care in Los Angeles County and the number of siblings separated by the system.
“I was stunned and angry to learn that we have more children in care here than anywhere else in the country. I also blamed myself for not knowing before. So I thought, 'Well , that's it. Let's focus on that.'” Bale said The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “My wife and I decided we were going to do everything we could to change that.”
At first, he thought building a community for children in foster care wouldn't take that long.
I had a very naive idea of acquiring a piece of land and then bringing in children, siblings living together and singing songs like the Von Trapp family in The Sound of Music,” Bale said.
But then he learned: “It's much more complex. These are people's lives. And we have to be able to get them back on their feet when they get older. There's so much involved in all of this.
***Please registerRCN Bulletinsand download itCBN News appto ensure you continue to receive the latest news.***
Bale traveled to Chicago and spent several days attending child and family services meetings. He recruited Tim McCormick, who had established a similar program, to lead the organization that became known as Together California, a group that Bale would co-found with UCLA doctor Eric Esrailian, producer of one of his films.
“He said we need to do this in California,” McCormick said. “You have to recognize that through all kinds of challenges, COVID and everything else, he never gave up.”
The men eventually found a sympathetic leader in Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. In Palmdale, a semi-rural town of about 165,000 people, they found a town that had both the need and the desire to participate.
The 12 housing units, the pillar of which is the community center, should be completed in April 2025.
“With our Together California model, {the village} is something absolutely new, something totally transformative, and something completely necessary. Imagine the absolute pain and trauma of losing your parents or being taken away from your parents, and then to lose your brothers and sisters on top of that. That's no way to treat children,” Bale said THR.
“And so, we will be the hub of that. I hope that this village will be the first of many, and I hope that people, Californians and Angelenos, will join us in opening their eyes about what is happening right under our noses. These are our children, and we must help our children.
Bale, who began acting as a child in films like Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun and Disney's musical Newsies, won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for The Fighter in 2010.
According to 2021 data, approximately 391,000 children are in foster care, according to usafacts.org.
The website reports that the U.S. foster care system serves more than 600,000 children each year, with West Virginia, Alaska and Montana having the highest rates.
The foster care battle is taking place on another front
Meanwhile, a policy change proposed by the Biden administration could prevent children in foster care from being placed in Christian homes.
The new rule would prohibit the placement of children in homes of foster parents who oppose the transgender agenda and LGBTQ ideologies.
The policy was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in September and requires caregivers to complete “cultural competency” training to ensure minors are placed in homes accepting of LGBTQ identities.
In December, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act to protect faith-based agencies that uphold their religious beliefs.
“Faith-based organizations have always played an extraordinary role in caring for our nation's most vulnerable children. Millions of Americans are better off today because of their noble work,” said Rep. Kelly. “Since taking office, President Biden has discriminated against these faith-based providers because of their deeply held religious beliefs. I'm proud to work with Senator Tim Scott on this common-sense legislation to protect faith-based organizations that are simply seeking a higher standard. a playground to help those in need. »
|
Sources
2/ https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/actor-christian-bale-launches-project-keep-foster-siblings-together
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian elections: President Jokowi voted against
- Actor Christian Bale launches project to keep his adopted siblings together
- Ambitious Carlos Alcaraz sets his sights on 'Big 3' | ATP tour
- More and more men are wearing engagement rings. The market is understanding this.
- Erdogan visits Egypt as relations return to full swing after decade of tensions
- Is Bollywood an unfair workplace? Emraan Hashmi answers a biting question and explains what it takes to participate: difficulties and heartbreaks | Bollywood News
- Trump respects the troops – keeping them out of forever wars
- Vibrant UK labor market data believes long-term illnesses are on the rise | economic policy
- Images from the past: Runnin Wild: When Hollywood came to town in 1936 | Columnists
- Emotional start for DeShaun Foster as UCLA football coach
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers international re-election speech in United Arab Emirates WFTV
- Key moments from these films could unlock an acting Oscar