Actor Christian Bale launches project to keep his adopted siblings together

Actor Christian Bale inaugurated a project he had been considering for 16 years: the construction of several houses and a community center intended to bring together brothers and sisters placed in foster care.

The Oscar-winning actor who played Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy stood alongside local officials last week in Palmdale, a community about 60 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, as they celebrated construction of the new village.

Although he was born in Britain, Bale, 50, has lived in Southern California since the 1990s. Around 2008, he had the idea to build such a community after learning about the large number of children in foster care in Los Angeles County and the number of siblings separated by the system.

“I was stunned and angry to learn that we have more children in care here than anywhere else in the country. I also blamed myself for not knowing before. So I thought, 'Well , that's it. Let's focus on that.'” Bale said The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “My wife and I decided we were going to do everything we could to change that.”

At first, he thought building a community for children in foster care wouldn't take that long.

I had a very naive idea of ​​acquiring a piece of land and then bringing in children, siblings living together and singing songs like the Von Trapp family in The Sound of Music,” Bale said.

But then he learned: “It's much more complex. These are people's lives. And we have to be able to get them back on their feet when they get older. There's so much involved in all of this.

Bale traveled to Chicago and spent several days attending child and family services meetings. He recruited Tim McCormick, who had established a similar program, to lead the organization that became known as Together California, a group that Bale would co-found with UCLA doctor Eric Esrailian, producer of one of his films.

“He said we need to do this in California,” McCormick said. “You have to recognize that through all kinds of challenges, COVID and everything else, he never gave up.”

The men eventually found a sympathetic leader in Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. In Palmdale, a semi-rural town of about 165,000 people, they found a town that had both the need and the desire to participate.

The 12 housing units, the pillar of which is the community center, should be completed in April 2025.

“With our Together California model, {the village} is something absolutely new, something totally transformative, and something completely necessary. Imagine the absolute pain and trauma of losing your parents or being taken away from your parents, and then to lose your brothers and sisters on top of that. That's no way to treat children,” Bale said THR.

“And so, we will be the hub of that. I hope that this village will be the first of many, and I hope that people, Californians and Angelenos, will join us in opening their eyes about what is happening right under our noses. These are our children, and we must help our children.

Bale, who began acting as a child in films like Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun and Disney's musical Newsies, won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for The Fighter in 2010.

According to 2021 data, approximately 391,000 children are in foster care, according to usafacts.org.

The website reports that the U.S. foster care system serves more than 600,000 children each year, with West Virginia, Alaska and Montana having the highest rates.

The foster care battle is taking place on another front

Meanwhile, a policy change proposed by the Biden administration could prevent children in foster care from being placed in Christian homes.

The new rule would prohibit the placement of children in homes of foster parents who oppose the transgender agenda and LGBTQ ideologies.

The policy was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in September and requires caregivers to complete “cultural competency” training to ensure minors are placed in homes accepting of LGBTQ identities.

In December, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act to protect faith-based agencies that uphold their religious beliefs.

“Faith-based organizations have always played an extraordinary role in caring for our nation's most vulnerable children. Millions of Americans are better off today because of their noble work,” said Rep. Kelly. “Since taking office, President Biden has discriminated against these faith-based providers because of their deeply held religious beliefs. I'm proud to work with Senator Tim Scott on this common-sense legislation to protect faith-based organizations that are simply seeking a higher standard. a playground to help those in need. »