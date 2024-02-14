



Industry News Disneyland artists decide to unionize via actors' capital The professional union of actors and managers already represents artists in Disney World shows.

Performers at California's Disneyland have decided to unionize through Actors' Equity, the theatrical union that represents professional actors and stage managers on Broadway and beyond. A collection of Cast Members (term used by Disney parks to refer to employees) formed a group called Magic United which distributes union authorization cards to 1,700 employees in the hope that Disneyland will voluntarily recognize the group's unionization. If it doesn't get that recognition, the group would have to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in anticipation of an election to formalize unionization. If successful, this would not be the first time that Actors' Equity would include Disney Parks employees among its members. The union already represents performers in stage shows at Disney World in Florida, a group that unionized in 1990. This, however, would be the first time character performers giving park guests a chance to interact and taking photos with various characters from Disney films and television series would be syndicated. with fairness. Their counterparts at Disney World in Florida are currently unionized through Teamsters Local 385. Adding even more complexity to Disney's union situations, performers at the Disneyland park in California are unionized through the American Guild of Variety Artists, a group that represents performers of various varieties. entertainment, including dancers from the Radio City Rockettes. According to the Magic United website, organizers hope that unionization will help promote Cast Member safety, appropriate pay, better communication, fair schedules and job security. Disneyland is a very special place, where Cast Members create magic that attracts millions of guests each year,” said Kate Shindle, president of Equity, in a statement. “Disney workers are openly and powerfully invested and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values, it is therefore reasonable for them to expect that the happiest place on earth will pay them fairly and prioritize their health and safety. Unionizing is the collective path to ensuring that magic creators share not only the happiness, but also the $9.13 billion in quarterly “experience” revenue that Disney announced to its shareholders on February 7. Equity already represents hundreds of artists at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and we have a long and successful negotiating relationship with Disney. We look forward to expanding this work to include these Anaheim Cast Members and congratulate them on their incredible work on the campaign thus far. As entertainment stakeholders at the Disneyland Resort, it's time for us to come together as a union, to use our collective power to ensure the park is a safer, more sustainable place to build careers and share the magic with guests from all over the world. the world,” adds a press release from Magic United. We chose the Actors' Equity Association as our union because we saw how well they work with Disney in Florida, on Broadway and on tour. Our colleagues at Walt Disney World illustrate how you can be both pro-Disney and pro-union. Additionally, the vast majority of our parks colleagues here in Anaheim are already represented by a union. It's a win/win: when we can speak with a collective voice, we can have a clearer, more productive conversation with our employer. Ultimately, this will result in a better experience for all Cast Members, managers, and most importantly, our guests. We find inspiration at Disney every day, in the stories we tell. Whether we meet guests up close or dazzle them with a parade, we know we're creating unforgettable memories. And now we're setting the stage for the future of entertainment employment at Disneyland Resort. With Magic United, we can work together and with Disney leadership to ensure our talent remains at the heart of the Disneyland experience for generations to come. We are Magic! We are the union! Disney has not yet officially responded to the unionization decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playbill.com/article/disneyland-character-performers-move-to-unionize-via-actors-equity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos