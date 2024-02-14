Karan Johar Asks Shriya Saran What's Sexiest About Bollywood, She Says Really Sexy People: Love Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News





Actor Shriya Saran launched the trailer of its upcoming show Disney Plus Hotstar Show time in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor was joined by the filmmaker Karan Johar, who indulged in rapid fire with Shriya and her castmates Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Mahima Makwana. Here, Karan and Shriya bonded over their love for superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During the rapid fire, Karan asked Shriya, “What is the sexiest thing about Bollywood?” ”, to which the Drishyam actor replied, “Really hot people!” » Reacting to her response with surprise, Karan joked, “It is. Do you have a name in mind?, and she replied: I love Shah Rukh Khan! Karan then smiled and added: Who doesn't love Shah Rukh Khan? And we're in his neighborhood right now. I think we can feel the energy of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat coming towards us! The trailer launch event took place at Hotel Taj Lands End, located near SRK's Mannat residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Karan then asked Shriya for a myth about Bollywood that she would like to bust and she replied, “They say it's not safe, but it's really safe.” I've had the best experiences here, made the best friends, had the best conversations and met lovely people. Karan Johar, Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana at the Showtime trailer launch event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) When Karan asked her what rumor she would spread about herself, Shriya smugly replied, “That I'm doing your film!” leaving Karan divided and saying, “Well, I'm already casting my film as we speak!” Apart from Shriya Saran, Showtime also stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Vashishtha, Mihir Desai and Sumit Roy. The show, backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, is expected to start streaming on the OTT platform from March 8. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

