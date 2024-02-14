Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar does a show on nepotism in Bollywood. Watch | Web series





The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer Showtime has been revealed. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is billed as an “epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema”, which will give audiences a glimpse into what lies behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, the nepotism. , and power struggles at the top. (Also Read: Love Storiyaan Review: An Intimate Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Between the Personal and the Political) Emraan Hashmi plays a producer on Showtime What's in the trailer? On his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the Showtime trailer. In the trailer, Emraan plays the role of an influential film producer. The journalist, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Rajeev Khandelwal plays a Bollywood star who seems drunk on his popularity. He has a loyal fan base called Armanians (inspired by singer Armaan Malik?), and refuses to sign a film backed by Emraan's character. At the end of the trailer, Emraan is seen shouting abuse in front of Rajeev's bungalow. There's also Naseeruddin Shah, who plays a wealthy businessman who claims to “own” Bollywood. Karan Johar was embroiled in the debate around nepotism in Bollywood when actor Kangana Ranaut called him the flagbearer of nepotism on her chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017. About Showtime Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are the executive producers of the series. Excited about Showtime, Emraan earlier said in a statement: “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and the bad sides of it, so when this show came to me, I seized the opportunity to be part of it and could resonate with it on different levels.” He said the audience is eager to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and “let me just say that we all heard you! Get ready to take a deep dive into the stories of Bollywood !” Showtime will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

