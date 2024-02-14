Independent cinemas depend on you – The Daily Free Press

Entertainment
It brings me immense joy to sit in a cinema and watch a film.
As the Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards approach, it's important to recognize the power of independent films.
A film produced outside of a major movie studio and distributed by independent entertainment companies is called an independent film. For example, Poor Things is an independent film released last December and currently nominated for several Academy Awards.
As a film major here at BU, I really enjoy going to the theater to see movies. One of my favorite films I saw in 2023 was the romantic fantasy All of Us Strangers.
This independent film began a limited release in the United States last December and I had the privilege of seeing it at the AFI Silver Independent Theater and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland over the winter break.
Independent films allow for more creative storytelling because they are not limited by a brand or a large company. The amount of stories that can be told is endless. Films made for large organizations may be limited by the company prioritizing its profits over the content of its films.
Independent films also generally feature more diversity and don't shy away from what is considered taboo. Through their creativity and divergence from the norm, they succeed in telling raw, moving and thought-provoking stories that are palpable for audiences around the world.
Films like Moonlight (2016), a coming-of-age story about black queer identity, and Tangerine (2015), the story of a transgender sex worker, have made people laugh, cry, and feel seen for the first time. These types of films are limitless and cover topics that are not commonly discussed in society.
Tangerine was shot entirely on an iPhone 5s and Moonlight was shot on an ARRI Alexa XT. But that doesn't matter. The collective effort of independent films to move audiences is more valuable than its production equipment.
Spike Lees Shes Gotta Have It (1986) paved the way for black representation in cinema. Made on a budget of $175,000, the film proved that high budgets and fancy equipment are not necessary to succeed.
Film festivals like NewFest, Sundance, and SXSW have given an array of independent films and filmmakers from different backgrounds a huge platform for others to feel represented within an industry that still lacks diversity.
I consider myself lucky to have seen some of these amazing independent films like Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe and The Sweet East by going to independent theaters in the Boston and DC area.
The downside to independent cinemas, however, is that they typically only host one to four screens and can only show two films throughout the day. However, I always find that there is a certain warmth in these theaters that I don't find in big cinemas.
Cinemas, including the Brattle in Cambridge and the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline, all offer series and special screenings of independent films, which offer a more community-oriented experience than the AMC located just outside the Boston Common .
Last year I saw Gregg Arakis The Living End during LGBTQ+ History Month at Brattle with the author of The Queer Film Guide: 100 Great Films That Tell LGBTQIA+ Stories, in the presence of Kyle Turner.
During the pandemic, many independent theaters have struggled to stay afloat, so it's important to keep those that remain active because they allow people who don't have access to popular streaming platforms to see them.
Without independent films, I don't think I would have ever thought about getting into film. The opportunities for independent cinema are truly endless. There's a liberation in knowing that budget doesn't have to dictate a film's creativity, and I encourage you to explore that as well.
