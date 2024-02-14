'A Killer Paradox' actor Choi Woo-shik calls his character's ability to detect evildoers a “curse.”





By Woo Jae-yeon (Yonhap) — In Netflix's Korean original series “A Killer Paradox,” actor Choi Woo-shik plays a morally ambiguous character whose life is turned upside down overnight after he unintentionally kills a man. After discovering his incredible talent for spotting the worst criminals, Choi's character, Lee Tang, begins – rather reluctantly – to get rid of those who “deserve” to die. But he soon finds himself in a state of moral conflict as he becomes a serial killer who kills serial killers. “I think Lee's talent is a curse,” the actor said during an interview with local reporters in Seoul on Wednesday. “No one deserves to die.” “If I were Lee Tang, I would have reported them to the police (rather than killing them),” he said. “I would easily have been a professional complainer,” he added, provoking laughter from journalists. Actor Choi Woo-shik is shown in this photo provided by Netflix on February 14, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) Adapted from Kkomabi's webtoon Naver, the eight-episode crime thriller follows student-turned-vigilante Lee, relentless detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku of “My Liberation Notes) and mysterious ex-detective-turned-killer Song Chon ( Lee Hee-joon from “Badland Hunters”). Both Jang and Song are on Lee's trail for different reasons. Premiering last Friday, the show debuted at number two in the non-English TV series rankings on the global streaming service for the week of February 5, garnering 3.1 million views. Halfway through the series, Lee Tang's attitude and appearance changes after he seemingly accepts the new calling of dispensing his own vigilante justice. He dyes his eyebrows light brown and wears a biker jacket and sunglasses. But the changes aren't too dramatic, compared to the transformation of the original webtoon. The actor said this was intentional, although he tried to gain weight and build more muscle at first to visualize the internal changes Lee Tang was going through. “I tried to bulk up, but it wasn’t that easy,” he said, admitting he was under a lot of stress doing so. “I think Lee Tang remains essentially the same person” despite what happens to him and around him, he said. “After all, I didn’t want to express change simply through a larger body.” A poster for “A Killer Paradox” is featured in this image provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) The 33-year-old actor played his first leading role in the 2014 coming-of-age drama “Set Me Free,” a film the actor said showed his “real self” and ” changed my life.” “It's been almost 10 years since the movie came out… Over the last 10 years, I've shown many different versions of myself that I didn't even know existed.” What matters most these days, the actor said, is having good chemistry and connections with other co-stars and “feeling happy” while working. Critical and commercial success is only of secondary importance, he said, although admitting he was still watching how the series ranks in Netflix's audience rankings. “I feel so lucky to be able to do what I love so much for a living,” he said. “I really hope 'A Killer Paradox' is successful because I so enjoyed filming the show with other great actors who are really close to me.” [email protected]

(END)

