Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and the successful Hollywood bet

Before John and Yoko, Charles and Diana, Will and Jada, Taylor and Travis, there was Dick and Liz. Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were the quintessential '60s movie stars who initiated a very public adulterous affair while directing the cinematic disaster known as Cleopatra. The couple led an extravagant, carefree, booze-soaked lifestyle, followed by paparazzi around the world, and produced a string of mediocre films (has anyone tried watching The Sandpiper recently?).

But they also starred in an exceptionally beautiful film. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, adapted from Edward Albees' hit Broadway play and directed by Mike Nichols, was both a cinematic and cultural breakthrough. Its scathing depiction of modern marriage as a war of attrition between two lost souls served as a bridge between Hollywood's declining studio system and Hollywood's new decade of more creative, riskier adult fare.

Author Philp Gefter recounts the making of the film, released in 1966, in a lively, well-researched book that displays great affection for the film and for the highly talented and extremely troublesome people who made it. Gefter, whose books include a biography of Richard Avedon, convincingly demonstrates that Virginia Woolf ushered in a new era. The play and film, like the film, would challenge the hypocrisies of mainstream America, herald the sexual revolution, and record a whole new phenomenon. psychological dimension of public discourse.

As for Burton and Taylor, they've never been better on screen, thanks in large part to Nichols' deft manipulation, which fed their egos while pushing them beyond their limits.

Albee's play depicts a middle-aged married couple at a small private college. George, a history professor drifting into mediocrity and self-hatred, and Martha, his deeply unhappy wife. The couple stagger home at 2 a.m. after a faculty drink, followed by Nick, a new assistant professor, and his wife Honey. George and Martha invited the young couple for a nightcap, like spiders welcoming flies to their web. George and Martha drink too much, make nasty jokes on each other and their guests, and put on a breathtaking display of anger and abuse.

Laden with obscenities and sexual innuendo, the play was dangerous territory for any Hollywood studio. But Warner Bros. head Jack Warner was desperate for a contemporary drama series that could attract younger, more sophisticated audiences and help reverse the sharp decline in ticket sales caused by the rise of television and to the growing uselessness of an industry still focused on obsolete westerns, biblical stories. epics and romantic comedies from Doris Day. He turned to Ernest Lehman, a talented and reliable producer and screenwriter, already a three-time Academy Award nominee, for co-written screenplays. It was Lehman's idea to offer the role of Martha to Taylor. Burton, who had by then become her fifth husband, helped persuade her to take the role and signed on to play George.

Privately, Lehman doubted Taylor and Burton's ability to embody these two complex characters who were so different from themselves. Still, he couldn't help but imagine big lines around a block in every city in the world if Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were to play together.

While almost everyone involved in the making of the film is deceased, Gefter draws on interviews, newspaper and magazine articles from the period as well as Lehman's extensive archives at Austin's Harry Ransom Center to explore in depth the challenges they faced. Nichols, for example, had a lot to learn and knew it. Films, unlike plays, are primarily visual enterprises, and for Nichols, working on a movie set with a camera instead of a live audience was like learning a new language. Early on, the couple asserted their power by insisting that Lehman hire his friend Nichols as manager. Nichols, then 33, was the toast of Broadway as the male half of Nichols and May, a brilliant satirical duo with Elaine May, and as the director of a series of successful comedies. But he had never made a film or undertaken a work of Virginia Woolf's tragic dimensions. Albee, at first, was not happy, telling Lehman that my play was not a prank.

Nichols wisely surrounded himself with talented professionals like cinematographer Haskell Wexler, whose use of a handheld camera gave the film an intimate, naturalistic feel, and costume designer Irene Sharaf, who helped make the stunning Taylor beauty with ill-fitting wig and ill-fitting charcoal dress. (and Taylor participated by gaining 20 pounds). Nichols and Lehman hired two young and talented actors, George Segal and Sandy Dennis, to play Nick and Honey, the young couple whom George and Martha attack emotionally and sometimes physically during a long night of cocktails and contempt.

Nichols, whom the book describes as charismatic but arrogant, clashed with almost everyone involved, except for the Burtons, whom he weaponized whenever the need arose. When Jack Warner demanded that the film be shot in color to give it more popular appeal, Nichols insisted that Taylor and Burton would only work in black and white.

But even Nichols had trouble dealing with his movie star presumptions. Once filming began, Taylor and Burton took four-hour lunch breaks, completely shutting down production when famous friends dropped by the set. Mike, my old friend, sorry I'm late, Burton would shout after returning to the set at 4 p.m., only to stop again at 6 p.m. when the staff members were bringing Bloody Marys to their dressing rooms.

It didn't help that Burton made himself Taylor's interim coach, often berating her in front of the cast and crew to the point of tears. Yet while Nichols had to constantly hold Taylor's hand on set, he was amazed by her intuitive awareness of where the camera was and her natural feel for acting.

The film was a month late and $2 million over budget, and when Warner first saw the directors cut, he groaned, “We have on our hands a lousy $7.5 million movie.” dollars. But the studio got lucky when the Motion Picture Association hired former White House aide Jack Valenti as its new president, with a mandate to modernize Hollywood's public image. When administrators of the industry's Production Code censorship system demanded deep cuts, Valenti reversed them. Two years later, he would abandon the code altogether and introduce the rating system.

Nichols also helped by inviting Jacqueline Kennedy, his occasional date, to a preview screening held for the National Catholic Film Board. After the end, Jackie turned to Nichols and declared in a voice loud enough for the would-be censors to hear, Jack would have love this film. The board then gave it a morally unimpeachable rating of A-4 for adults, with reservations.

The film, released in June 1966, was a critical and box office success. It received Oscar nominations in all categories, there were 13 in total at the time. It won five, including best actress for Taylor and best supporting actress for Sandy Dennis. No one, it seems, was afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Glenn Frankel, a former Washington Post reporter, is the author of three books on Hollywood history, the most recent of which is Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation and the Making of a Dark Classic.

Cocktails with George and Martha