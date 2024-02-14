How to watch 'The Daily Show' with Jon Stewart online for free





JON STEWART DONE his return to The daily show on Monday, February 12, settling back into the host's seat for the first time since leaving nearly 10 years ago, and will continue to host episodes on Monday evenings for the rest of the year. Comedy Central's late-night talk show has had a series of interim hosts following the announcement that Trevor Noah will be leaving in 2022, and now Stewart, whose original tenure ran from 1999 to 2015, is on. returns to guide viewers through the 2024 election cycle with his signature humor. and frankness. “I just wondered: Who better to comment on this election than someone who really understands two aging men who are past their prime?” Stewart joked in an interview with CBS Mornings Monday. The first episode of Stewart back behind the Daily show office saw him asking “Now where was I?”, and talking about the Super Bowl, with commentary from correspondents Dulce Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper, all of whom will share hosting duties Tuesday and Wednesday. and Thursday evening. “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Centrals. The daily show to help us all understand the madness and divisions shaking the country as we enter election season,” said Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics , Jon is the perfect person to cut through the hollow rhetoric and brings much-needed clarity with his brilliant mind. » Jamie McCarthy//Getty Images How can I watch The daily show? New episodes of The daily show will air live on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. Central, Monday through Thursday. East The daily show in streaming ? Subscribers to Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV can stream Comedy Central live on these platforms. Viewers can also watch live streams of The daily show free through DirecTV and Sling TV, both of which offer free trials. After airing live on Comedy Central, new episodes of The daily show will be available to watch the next day on Paramount+. Related story Philip Ellis is news editor at Men's health, covering fitness, pop culture, sex and relationships, and LGBTQ+ issues. His work has been published in GQ, Teen Vogue, Man Repeller and MTV, and he is the author of Love and other scams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a46768157/how-to-watch-the-daily-show-jon-stewart-streaming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos