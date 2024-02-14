Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants to play a Bond villain





The big picture Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood superstar, has expressed interest in playing a Bond villain, as he thinks he may be too short to play Bond himself.

Despite his popularity and successful career, SRK has not acted in any international projects and has not been offered any significant roles in Hollywood.

SRK refused to play a role in

Slumdog Millionaire

because he found the character dishonest, but praised Anil Kapoor for his performance in the film.

The rules around who can play James Bond and who can't are unwritten and arbitrary, often to the franchise's detriment, but the iconic series has been relatively flexible when it comes to casting Bond villains. Some of the most acclaimed actors from around the world have played antagonists in Bond films, but one new star who has just thrown his hat into the ring might be the biggest of them all. At a recent event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted he might not play Agent 007 himself, but he would love to play a villain in one of the Bond films.

SRK, as he is fondly called by his legions of fans across the world, chatted with CNN reporter Richard Quest at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he explained why he had not starred in a Hollywood film in his three-decade career. He said he hasn't really been offered any major roles. When asked if he would like to play Bond, SRK replied: “I really wanted to, but I think I'm too small.” But what about a Bond villain then, Quest prompted, and SRK responded with a laugh: “Villain, yes, of course. I'm quite dark.

Over the years, several critically acclaimed international actors have delivered memorable performances as Bond villains. THE Daniel Craig the era alone presented Mads Mikkelsen, Matthew Amalric, Javier Bardem And Christopher Waltz. Would it be surprising if SRK joined their ranks? The actor began his career playing anti-heroes, but was quickly named the biggest romantic role of his generation in the 1990s and 2000s. More recently, however, he has branched out into action roles on a big budget, achieving the two biggest hits of his career last year – the very Bond-like Pathanand the grandiloquent Jawan.

The 'King of Romance' Could Defeat Bond With His Charm Alone

But even though he came close several times, he has never played in an international project. More than a decade ago, rumors swirled that he was in talks for a project directed by Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and Quest brought it up in their conversation. He also asked SRK why he passed on the sneaky role Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host to director Danny Boyleis an Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. SRK said the character was just too dishonest for his liking. In his own words:

“Yes, Slumdog was there and I spent a lot of time with Mr. Boyle. He was very nice. But I was doing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on television, and I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys who produced the show wanted me to do the movie. But the character was cheating and dishonest as a host. I found this very strange and explained to Mr. Boyle that I would not like to do it, please, and that there are much better actors than me. Mr. Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as a host.

Besides, Boyle himself almost made a Bond film. He was responsible for leading No time to die, but dropped out due to creative differences. SRK said he knew “a lot of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry”, but no one offered him any meaningful work. He said that instead of spreading himself too thin, he would prefer to create cinema for his target audience. But with the Bond franchise restarting, producers might consider a trip to Mumbai to woo SRK. You can watch his full conversation with Quest here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

