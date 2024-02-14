Harvey Weinstein appeals 2020 rape conviction. New York's highest court to hear arguments | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Nearly four years later Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York's highest court will hear arguments Wednesday in its quest to overturn the historic verdict of the #MeToo era.

Weinstein's lawyers are asking the state Court of Appeals in Albany to throw out the disgraced movie moguls' 2020 conviction, arguing that the judge had violated his right to a fair trial by succumbing to pressure from the Americas, faced with sexual abuse perpetrated by powerful figures.

The judge, James Burke, allowed testimony from three women whose allegations were not part of the case and ruled that prosecutors could confront Weinstein about other unrelated inappropriate behavior if he had testified, which he refused to do.

What we argue is that there should not be a different set of rules for an individual in society who is vilified, said Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala. There can't be a Weinstein rule that only applies to that small part of society that everyone decides to really hate, he said.

Weinstein, 71, was convicted on February 24, 2020, of criminal sexual conduct for forcibly performing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006, and of third-degree rape for an attack on a budding actress in 2013. sentenced to 23 years in prison and is incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Center, a state prison located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Weinstein was acquitted at the same Manhattan trial of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from allegations of rape by actress Annabella Sciorras in the mid-1990s. The Associated Press does not identify generally not people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to being named; Sciorra has spoken publicly about his allegations.

Last year, Weinstein was sentenced in Los Angeles of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian actor and model, who said he appeared uninvited at his hotel room door during a film festival in 2013. sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison in this case, meaning he would still be incarcerated even if the Court of Appeal ruled in his favor.

Weinstein maintains his innocence. He claims all sexual activity was consensual. He is not expected to attend Wednesday's proceedings, which concern only the New York case, but he will be able to follow the courts live from his prison. The court is unlikely to rule immediately.

The New York Court of Appeals agreed last year to take on the Weinstein case after an intermediate appeals court confirmed his conviction. Weinstein's lawyers want a new trial, but only on the criminal sex act charge. They argue that the rape charge cannot be retried because it involves alleged conduct outside the statute of limitations.

The allegations against Weinstein, the once powerful and feared studio head behind Oscar-winning films like Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love, inaugurated the #MeToo movement. His trial in New York attracted intense publicity, with demonstrators chanting “rapist” in front of the courthouse.

In their appeal, Weinstein's lawyers argued that Burke influenced the outcome of the trial with repeated rulings favorable to prosecutors, including decisions that overwhelmed the trial with excessive, haphazard and highly questionable evidence of wrongdoing previous ones. Burke's term expired at the end of 2022. He was not reappointed and is no longer a judge.

Had Weinstein testified, Burke would have ruled that prosecutors could have questioned him about more than two dozen alleged acts of brutal behavior over a 30-year period, including whether he stranded a colleague in a foreign country or he had yelled at restaurant staff while demanding a late night meal. meal.

Weinstein's lawyers argued that Burke's decisions went beyond what is normally allowed by detailing motive, opportunity, intent or a common project or plan and essentially judged the former studio boss for crimes for which he was not accused and against which he had not had the opportunity to defend himself. That evidence would have only served to make the jury hate Weinstein, his lawyers said.

Rules vary by state regarding calling witnesses to testify and whether prosecutors can present evidence about prior wrongdoing outside of the actual charges. New York's rules are among the most restrictive.

They also took issue with Burke's refusal to dismiss a juror who wrote a novel involving predatory older men, as well as his decision to allow prosecutors to have an expert testify on victim behavior and rape myths while rejecting testimony on similar topics from defense experts.

A five-judge panel of the New York intermediate appeals court ruled unanimously in 2022 that Burke had warned and exercised his discretion, even if some judges had already expressed doubts about his conduct. During oral arguments, Judge Sallie Manzanet-Daniels said Burke had let prosecutors pile on incredibly damaging testimony additional witnesses.

Aidala said he wants the Court of Appeals to remind the state's trial courts that a defendant cannot be judged on the basis of his character but must be judged on the basis of the conduct for which he was accused.

Follow Sisak and x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips