Entertainment
Last year, this Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration became a memorial. Now a chance to reset – Whittier Daily News
The Lunar New Year celebration on Tuesday, February 13 at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside took on extra meaning for the approximately 200 families gathered across the street from Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
After all, all 11 people killed by a gunman at the studio last year were celebrating the same holiday. A year ago, just days after the tragedy, the Club's annual celebration transformed into a memorial during a week of prayers, vigils, commemorations and candlelight services in this heartbroken city .
Shortly afterwards, the President of the United States would speak here, still traumatized by the shooting.
But Monterey Park City Councilman Thomas Wong told the Club crowd Tuesday that the arrival of the Year of the Dragon was the time to start again.
Seeing how the community came together and supported each other shows our resilience, Wong said. Whatever challenges we have had to overcome, we are blessed with a hopeful, prosperous and healthy New Year.
The drive-thru motorcade was part of the 20th annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Monterey Park location of the Boys & Girls Club. About 400 people drove past the stations, accepting traditional red envelopes, packaged hot meals from Panda Express and boxes of dim sum from NBC Seafood after watching a dancing lion show.
Decorations for the festivities were rich in red, the lucky color, from a dragon arch to crimson balloons and lanterns. A sky blue banner stood out on one side, depicting the silhouettes of 11 dancers, in honor of the victims of the shooting, who died down the street in front of the club's address on Ramona Avenue. Dancing in Heaven, the sign said.
Kurtis Sundblom, the club's director of development and philanthropy, remembers last year's Lunar New Year event days after the tragedy.
(Then Mayor) Henry Lo said that started the healing and now it was time to celebrate their lives, he said. One year later, we remember and reiterate our commitment to fighting hate. We want our children to have a special awareness of all cultures.
JR Dzubak, CEO of the non-profit organization, said that despite the tragic event that occurred last year, the Boys & Girls Club is determined to continue the Lunar New Year tradition, celebrating the many cultures and origins of the Monterey Park community and the young people it serves. Approximately 9,000 children participate in the site's programs each year.
The drive-thru style was born out of COVID restrictions, and club families loved it so much they asked to keep the format.
The Lunar New Year arrived on February 10, prompting more than a billion people around the world to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year is celebrated across much of Asia, including China, Vietnam, Korea and Singapore. It symbolizes the transition from winter to spring and the hope that inspires, said City Councilor Yvonne Yiu.
We hope for good luck, good fortune and good health, she said. We distribute red envelopes to convey this good luck to them.
Lunar New Year events in the San Gabriel Valley are a way for Asian Americans to maintain their traditions and pass them on to their children, said Cathy Lee of Arcadia. His daughter Xenia Lim, 10, performed at the event.
We want to celebrate with each other, with our community, with others who value the same heritage and culture, who enjoy traditional foods like ravioli and Peking duck,” Lee said. In China, we go home at that time. We reunite. We want our children to remember this and the importance of tradition. Amy Lee, city treasurer, said she was at the event to celebrate her Chinese heritage as well as the good work of the Boys & Girls Club. Her 13-year-old son participates in many programs there.
They do so much for the community, and I love that it's fun, safe and diverse, Lee said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whittierdailynews.com/2024/02/13/last-year-this-monterey-park-lunar-new-year-celebration-became-a-memorial-now-a-chance-to-reset/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping's succession dilemma | Asian company
- Last year, this Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration became a memorial. Now a chance to reset – Whittier Daily News
- Northamptonshire academy cricket ground takes step forward
- Why is today's Valentine's Day Google Doodle about the cyclical element?
- India-UAE relations serve as model for world: PM Modi at Indian diaspora event
- Make Valentine's Day or Valentine's Day special
- MSCI China Index: 66 stocks removed from benchmark amid stock market rout
- Sony plans financial IPO in 2025 due to sluggish PS5 sales
- Public health delegation from Uzbekistan visits UB – International Education
- What is at stake in Trump's criminal case?
- Can Democrats Stop Trump?
- News Wrap: Inflation report raises new questions about the US economy