Last year, this Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration became a memorial. Now a chance to reset – Whittier Daily News

A memorial for the 11 victims of last year's mass shooting at the Star Ballroom dance studio is on display during the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valleys' annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended. the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and free hot meals as well as live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

A lion dancer receives a head of lettuce as a symbol of wealth and prosperity during the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valleys' annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended attended the drive-in event where they received traditional red envelopes and free hot meals accompanied by live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley hosted their annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and Free hot meals alongside live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley hosted their annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and Free hot meals alongside live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Traditional red envelopes are passed to attendees at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the West San Gabriel Valley's annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the event drive-thru where they received traditional red envelopes and free hot meals accompanied by live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley hosted their annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and Free hot meals alongside live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley hosted their annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and Free hot meals alongside live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley prepared bags of food for attendees at the annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the event drive-thru where they received traditional red envelopes and free hot meals accompanied by live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

A lion dancer performs during the Boys & Girls Clubs of the West San Gabriel Valleys' annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and free hot drinks meals accompanied by live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

JR Dzubak, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley, speaks during an annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the event at flying where they received red envelopes and free hot meals accompanied by live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley hosted their annual Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Hundreds of people attended the drive-thru event where they received traditional red envelopes and Free hot meals alongside live entertainment. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Lunar New Year celebration on Tuesday, February 13 at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside took on extra meaning for the approximately 200 families gathered across the street from Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

After all, all 11 people killed by a gunman at the studio last year were celebrating the same holiday. A year ago, just days after the tragedy, the Club's annual celebration transformed into a memorial during a week of prayers, vigils, commemorations and candlelight services in this heartbroken city .

Shortly afterwards, the President of the United States would speak here, still traumatized by the shooting.

But Monterey Park City Councilman Thomas Wong told the Club crowd Tuesday that the arrival of the Year of the Dragon was the time to start again.

Seeing how the community came together and supported each other shows our resilience, Wong said. Whatever challenges we have had to overcome, we are blessed with a hopeful, prosperous and healthy New Year.

The drive-thru motorcade was part of the 20th annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Monterey Park location of the Boys & Girls Club. About 400 people drove past the stations, accepting traditional red envelopes, packaged hot meals from Panda Express and boxes of dim sum from NBC Seafood after watching a dancing lion show.

Decorations for the festivities were rich in red, the lucky color, from a dragon arch to crimson balloons and lanterns. A sky blue banner stood out on one side, depicting the silhouettes of 11 dancers, in honor of the victims of the shooting, who died down the street in front of the club's address on Ramona Avenue. Dancing in Heaven, the sign said.

Kurtis Sundblom, the club's director of development and philanthropy, remembers last year's Lunar New Year event days after the tragedy.

(Then Mayor) Henry Lo said that started the healing and now it was time to celebrate their lives, he said. One year later, we remember and reiterate our commitment to fighting hate. We want our children to have a special awareness of all cultures.

JR Dzubak, CEO of the non-profit organization, said that despite the tragic event that occurred last year, the Boys & Girls Club is determined to continue the Lunar New Year tradition, celebrating the many cultures and origins of the Monterey Park community and the young people it serves. Approximately 9,000 children participate in the site's programs each year.

The drive-thru style was born out of COVID restrictions, and club families loved it so much they asked to keep the format.

The Lunar New Year arrived on February 10, prompting more than a billion people around the world to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year is celebrated across much of Asia, including China, Vietnam, Korea and Singapore. It symbolizes the transition from winter to spring and the hope that inspires, said City Councilor Yvonne Yiu.

We hope for good luck, good fortune and good health, she said. We distribute red envelopes to convey this good luck to them.

Lunar New Year events in the San Gabriel Valley are a way for Asian Americans to maintain their traditions and pass them on to their children, said Cathy Lee of Arcadia. His daughter Xenia Lim, 10, performed at the event.

We want to celebrate with each other, with our community, with others who value the same heritage and culture, who enjoy traditional foods like ravioli and Peking duck,” Lee said. In China, we go home at that time. We reunite. We want our children to remember this and the importance of tradition. Amy Lee, city treasurer, said she was at the event to celebrate her Chinese heritage as well as the good work of the Boys & Girls Club. Her 13-year-old son participates in many programs there.

They do so much for the community, and I love that it's fun, safe and diverse, Lee said.