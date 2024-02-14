Is this what we call a power couple? Fresh out of super bowlboth Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are making big moves in Hollywood. (This essentially amounts to a lucrative side hustle for the singer and footballer.) According to VarietyKelce produced his first film, My dead friend Zoe, which will premiere next month at the SXSW film festival. The film is also unique in that it is the first to take advantage of renewable energy tax credits from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, so everyone is rolling. conspiracies about Kelce, Biden and Swift are sure to react very normally to this news.

The black comedy My dead friend Zoe stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman, and follows an Afghanistan veteran who confronts her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake home, according to Variety. This is the first film that Kelce executive produced, working with Mike Field and Ray Maiello; the trio will then use the same tax credit strategy for the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary King Pleasure directed by Quinn Wilson.

Meanwhile, Matthew Belloni of Puck reported last week that Kelce's megastar girlfriend would begin filming her long-awaited directorial debut once her Eras tour wraps. Collaboration with swifts with projector images, which she will direct from her own original screenplay, was announced in December 2022. The Eras tour currently has dates until December 2024, so filming will not begin until 2025 at the earliest. (In the meantime, probably get yourself a self-made music video or two to The Department of Tortured Poets.)

Of course, neither Swift nor Kelce are strangers to Hollywood. Beyond the many commercials he's done, Kelce also starred in the short-lived Showtime comedy. Lunar Base 8 alongside Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly. Swift, meanwhile, has a string of not-so-great films under her belt, including The donor, CatsAnd Amsterdam. As the duo looks to continue their path to world domination, it makes sense that they would next turn their attention to the big screen.