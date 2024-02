Suits LA: Stephen Amell to direct NBC spin-off | Entertainment

From superhero to wrestler to lawyer? Stephen amellknown for his work onArrow and more recentlyHeelswas sunk in the BNC pilot Suits: LAa spin-off of American Network show which became a success again thanks to Netflix. Amell will play Ted Black, described as a charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs before others. Ted is a former New York prosecutor who 15 years ago teamed up with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to start a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law. After talking for a few months about a possible spin-off or relaunch of SuitsNBC officially ordered theTHERE pilot February 1st. It follows Ted Black, who reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His business is at a critical point, and to survive he must assume a role he has held with contempt throughout his career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to Ted and each other as they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this happens as the events of years ago slowly unravel and led to Ted leaving everything and everyone he loved behind. Production is expected to begin at the end of March in Vancouver. When TV Insider caught up Wendell Pierce (who played Robert Zane in Suits and the next stars in the new CBS drama Elsbeth), he told us, I would love to come back. I hope the spin-off will be a great success. And our returns or our little cameos or whatever, I hope they'll be part of the little Easter eggs that they throw in with the show. Costumes: LA is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Suits creator Aaron Korsch serves as writer and executive producer. David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein join him as EPs. Victoria Mahoney is set to produce and direct the pilot. More titles:

