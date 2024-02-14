When Ayushmann Khurrana introduced actor Mamta Mohandas as wife of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at CCL event: Let it happen | Malayalam News





It is not uncommon for celebrities, especially actors, to face difficult times. The key is to think quickly and act decisively to prevent others from noticing or reacting to the discomfort. However, there are few actors who handle these situations effortlessly, and Ayushmann Khurrana was not one of them, at least until a few years ago. An old video has now gone viral on Reddit, showing Khurrana in such a moment, in front of thousands of viewers, including his colleagues, while introducing a team at an event associated with an edition of the Celebrity Cricket League ( CCL). While introducing the Malayalam film industry's Kerala Strikers team, Khurrana mistakenly referred to actor-singer Mamta Mohandas, the team's brand ambassador at the time, as the superstar 'l 'Mohanlal's wife', surprising everyone. Although he quickly corrected himself and tried to overcome the mistake, Mohanlal, who stood alongside Mamta as the team captain, jokingly said, “Let it be”, drawing laughter from the audience. “She is not Mamta Mohanlal, but Mamta Mohandas,” Mohanlal clarified, causing further embarrassment for Khurrana. Nonetheless, the Bollywood star joined in the laughter before the topic changed as Mamta started addressing the gathering. too much tension in this video XD

byu/Sea-Barnacle-5012 InBollyBlindsNGossip Mamta made her debut in 2005 playing the lead role in Hariharan's Mayookham. She has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. The actor has shared the screen with Mohanlal twice in his career, appearing in key roles in Shaji Kailas's Baba Kalyani and Siddique's Ladies and Gentleman. She was last seen in Arun Gopy's. Bandra. Khurana, who has been going through a tough time at the box office for quite some time and none of his films are doing well, was last seen in Raaj's comedy-drama Shaandilyaa. Dream girl 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/malayalam/when-ayushmann-khurrana-introduced-actor-mamta-mohandas-malayalam-superstar-mohanlal-wife-ccl-event-9160945/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

