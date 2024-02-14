Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he hasn't visited Hollywood yet at the World Government Summit in Dubai





Popular manga character Captain Tsubasa will continue in different formats: Creator Yoichi Takahashi

ABU DHABI: Popular manga character Captain Tsubasa, known as Captain Majid in the Arab world, will be brought to life in other formats, said its creator Yoichi Takahashi. Speaking to Arab News Japan on Sunday, the final day of the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Takahashi said he would continue to develop the character. Even when the manga series ends, there is still the animation (and that's where) I believe the storytelling can continue, that's why I still intend to continue writing the story, said Takahashi about the Captain Tsubasa Magazine anime which was first published in 1981, and serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump publication. In January, the iconic manga creator released a statement on Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the staff support he previously had. If I do the math, it might take over 40 years for this whole concept to be turned into a manga, he said in his statement. It occurred to me that this might be possible if I just focused on preserving the story in the form of a name (a sort of storyboard that serves as the basis for creating the manga). Notice regarding the end of Captain Tsubasa magazine Thank you for all your support of the “Captain Tsubasa” series.

2024 is the 43rd year since “Captain Tsubasa” was first published in “Weekly Shonen Jump” in 1981. In recent years, I have always thought Yoichi TAKAHASHI (@0728takahashi) January 5, 2024 During his interview with Arab News Japan on Sunday, he said that he began considering ending the manga series about a year ago. Drawing the stories I have in mind in manga is something that will take a lot of time. I thought it was best (to stop the manga series, focus on organizing the stories in my head and look for other ways to visualize the stories), he said. This will allow me to reach the Tsubasa finals. This is the path I chose. The manga creator hopes that fans will continue to support Captain Tsubasa in its various formats. I would appreciate it if (fans) follow the story wherever it goes,” he told Arab News Japan. The story is not yet over. This will continue. I hope everyone (fans) continue to enjoy it in the future. After being dubbed into Arabic, Captain Majid became one of the most popular Japanese anime in the Middle East region. In a YouGov survey conducted by Arab News, 75 percent of respondents across all age groups cited it as their all-time favorite. Football is enjoyed all over the world, in every country, not just Japan. The protagonist dreams of becoming the best soccer player in the world, Takahashi explained, reflecting on why the series became popular in the Middle East. He thanked his Arab fans during his trip to Abu Dhabi. To everyone in the UAE and the Gulf region, I want to thank you all for reading and supporting a Japanese manga, even though we are so far away. Thank you so much. Takahashi held a meeting session at the MEFCC on Sunday. He also participated in a panel discussion titled From Shizuoka Soccer Fields to a Global Japanese Icon, moderated by Amy Teano, where he discussed his inspiration for the manga.

