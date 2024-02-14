Conestoga College president hits back at allegations he's a 'bad actor'

'Let's talk about a whore': John Tibbits slams Sault College president for running a 'puppy mill' as Conestoga seeks to secure its place in fight for international students

Tensions are rising among the province's post-secondary institutions as they prepare to fight for their share of international student permits awarded by the province this fall under a 35 per cent cap initiated by the federal government.

Those emotions flared Tuesday afternoon when Conestoga President John Tibbits and University of Waterloo economist Larry Smith defended the school against allegations that it was a bad actor in the crisis. international students.

“We've hired 500 full-time people in the last three years and that's not going to make headlines. Meanwhile, an MP meets someone at a food bank and they're all starving, they're dying, who knows what's going on, but a lot of it is bullshit,” Tibbits said excitedly.

Comments made by Sault College President David Orazietti in a recent podcast on “Inside the Village” accused Conestoga of being one of the bad actors the federal government was talking about when implementing the cap.

“How do you welcome 20,000 students into your community and provide them with housing, services and everything they need without creating chaos?” Orazietti asked.

Tibbits objected to the allegations, firing back by pointing out that Orazietti had only been on the job for a few months and needed to learn to “keep his mouth shut.”

“Like Orazietti, why are his damn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean he takes a percentage of the profits from an operation,” Tibbits said. “By the way, I can’t stand this guy.”

While discussing a recently released report by Smith and the Conestoga team that aimed to prove the school's impact on the local community, both men were adamant that the school was doing nothing wrong.

“I'm not interested in PR, I won't change any facts, regardless of the marketing version. And there was no need. This story is rock solid. Don't believe it, read the notes techniques,” says Smith.

The report argues that Conestoga is the region's largest service provider, having educated at least 50 percent of Waterloo Region's adult population.

Smith notes that growing misinformation about the college has taken over social media and has begun to portray the college in a negative light, dismissing all of the positives that the school brings to the community.

The college reports its graduates add more than $6.2 billion annually to the province's economy and nearly 85 per cent of international and domestic graduates are employed.

“We are the most popular college in Canada for international students. Now why would that be? Are they all idiots?” » asked Tibbits. “If it was a disaster, the applications would dry up.”

One of the biggest criticisms of the college is that it admitted nearly 30,000 international students and only had 900 residential units available.

Tibbits admits the school has grown faster than expected, but maintains that students find housing and choose to live in full houses.

“Why are they all applying here? Why are they applying if there was no place to live?” He asked. “Some of them live like this because they don’t want to pay more than $400.”

Tibbits said students choose to live this way to cut costs and avoid paying high rents.

International students have begun to break the silence about the conditions they live in here in Cambridge and across the region.

The accommodation in which students are forced to live is often overcrowded and ripe for slum landlords who take advantage of students.

“The problem is, someone will talk to an international student and they say, 'I had trouble finding a house, but the truth is no international student has been able to find a place to live. .Not a single one,” Tibbits said.

He blames the federal government for allowing the arrival of such a large number of students, knowing that the housing system could not accommodate so many newcomers in such a short time.

“We reduced our admissions by 9,000 and they are accepting even more students, we are not asking for that much,” Tibbits added. “If the feds are so concerned about housing, it’s their government, why are they admitting so many people.”

Both Tibbits and Smith took aim at northern Ontario colleges that outsource their programs to places like Toronto and hand out diplomas like “puppy mills.”

“You should ask Orazietti what he's doing in Toronto. Ask him how many beds he's built in Toronto? How many beds do they have in Toronto? Zero,” Tibbits said.

“This guy has been there for eight months and he offers project management in a few programs like this in Toronto and he doesn't offer any services.”

The college has said it is willing to work with the province on an agreement to reduce the number of international student admissions, but it will not disclose how many positions it is willing to lose.

There are currently thousands of students at Conestoga who came to college from overseas and are now in limbo, not knowing if their study permit for next year will be approved.

Tibbits noted that they should have a better idea of ​​the number of study permits within six to eight weeks, but in the meantime, the country seems foolish to make a rushed decision without ironing out the details.

“This is a global business and we operate as if we were a banana republic.”