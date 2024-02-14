Popcorn buckets boost movie revenue – The Hollywood Reporter

Minutes after the first trailer for its superhero pic Deadpool and Wolverine abandoned during the Super Bowl, Ryan Reynolds tweeted about popcorn, among other things. “Wait until you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket,” he wrote. An eternal buffoon, he was no doubt responding to the social media frenzy over a new Dune a sandworm popcorn container at the theater that is criticized for looking like a sex toy (it was even the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch).

But Reynolds also sees financial signs for struggling theater owners. Without much fanfare, elaborate popcorn containers — called “containers” in industry parlance — became a lucrative side business for movie theaters, third-party sellers and Hollywood studios, with the latter receiving licensing fees.

Sandworms apparently have an appetite for popcorn, judging by the ship ($24.99 from AMC) that provoked a spicy response on social media and supports both the current re-release of Dune (2021) and the sequel releases on March 1. AMC Theaters

Its origins date back to 2019, when AMC Theaters and Disney teamed up to create an R2-D2 drink and popcorn holder that coincided with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “That was the initial spark that lit the flame that started this whole collector ship franchise program,” said Nels Storm, AMC vice president of food and beverage strategy. The droid sold for $49.99 each and a movement was born. AMC continues to dominate this space even as others have followed.

When Disney's Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in 2019, fans could get their own R2-D2 ($49.99 from AMC), featuring the adorable droid's head holding a drink and a popcorn compartment opening at the back. Courtesy of Disney

“Oftentimes, fans keep these items in the box and display them as collectibles,” says David Sieden, vice president of motion picture partnerships at Disney. Susan Cotliar, vice president, adds: “I think about my daughters a lot. They belong to Generation Z and grew up with their phones. Tangible things have become so important to them. The duo works on dead Pool And Inside Out 2 merch but I can't share any popcorn spoilers.

Exhibitors and studios won't say how much they make on the ships. But last summer, AMC chief Adam Aron predicted that 25,000 copies of the special edition barbie The Corvettes would sell at the end of opening weekend for $34.99 each. He was right, and that's almost $875,000 in revenue.

Inspired by Barbie's favorite vehicle in the Warner Bros. hit. from last year, this pink Corvette convertible ($34.99 at AMC) can hold 85 ounces of popcorn in the seats. AMC Theaters

Concession prices for specialty merchandise, including popcorn cups or containers, tend to start around $20, but can go up from there for a more elaborate or unique creation. “Some things we want to make very, very special,” says Storm. He cites the ship reproducing the emblematic ghost hunters Ecto-1 vehicle – which supported Sony's franchise relaunch in 2021 Life after death and carried a price tag of $34.99 – as an early example of a great deal. A popcorn-carrying ghost trap will be available in next month's follow-up, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. “It just depends on the film and the coolness factor, and how far we want to push the boundaries.”

There's something strange inside this Ghost Trap, which celebrates the release of Sony's upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, with an extra compartment to hold popcor. AMC Theaters

Apart from a cultural monster like Star Wars, the most successful merchandise releases are usually the ones that tap into rabid fan bases. For the release last May from Universal's Fast, theaters quickly sold out a replica of the 1970 Dodge Charger owned by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. And earlier this year, 15 percent of mean girls attendees during opening weekend cited merchandise incentives as a reason to purchase a ticket.

Storm says AMC would like to offer as many specials as possible, but it's good to have limits. “We like to be expansive, but we also like to be measured in making sure we pay homage to the film, the actors, the directors and everyone who puts all their hard work into these pieces,” he says. “And then we also want to make sure that it resonates with our guests.” So there is a matrix between coolness and collection that we like to think about. And so, in a year where we're going to have a number of blockbusters, we're going to have a number of really cool ships that are going to play into the hands of those blockbusters.

Although the hero of Warner Bros. Due out in 2023, Wonka probably prefers chocolate to popcorn, so a version of his hat ($29.99 at AMC) could be filled with snacks. AMC Theaters

Free advertising on the Dune the sandworm is incalculable in terms of value. “It was a fun moment that brought attention to the film,” says a source. “This fits with the old adage that 'no publicity is bad publicity.' » The insider points out that the SNL The segment – ​​showing high school students becoming enamored with the bucket – was certainly unexpected: “The SNL the sketch was a pleasant surprise. It wasn't something that was presented as a moment for the film. »

Whether the noisy reaction to the sandworm thing will lead to even more outlandish designs remains to be seen, as products can be in development for up to 18 months before a film's release. “Exhibitors tend to want to outdo themselves, but they really have to make sense of each title,” explains a rival studio director about the possible impact of the event. Dune moment.

The Plastics would be proud to see this Burn Book ($19.99 from AMC) that opens to hold 54 ounces of popcorn in honor of Paramount's recent musical, Mean Girls. Paramount Pictures

When a product is out of stock, such as barbie Corvette or the Bad girls box or R2-D2 – AMC and other theater operators are out of luck because they can't pull an Amazon and get overnight delivery. But the burden is much worse when an exhibitor bets on too much stock and the goods remain on the shelves.

The back of Miles Morales' head ($29.99 at AMC) opens to store 120 ounces of popcorn for Sony's 2023 sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. AMC Theaters

Additionally, an exhibitor could only place their order two months in advance. In the post-Covid world, this may take six months. “So it becomes difficult to measure the size of the film and know how many I should order,” says Luis Olloqui, CEO of the luxury cinema chain Cinépolis USA. “So the studio has to approve the design and sometimes we have to place the order before we know the design is approved.”

THE Dune The sandworm could cause some studios to take an extra step when approached with a design, some sources speculate. Here again, it is sometimes the studio that approaches an exhibitor with an idea.

A shorter broadcast on the big screen may also impact sales or fancy popcorn containers. Olloqui explains: “There's also a problem with films with shorter release windows, because if you don't sell them in the first two weekends, you end up with leftovers. »

But the popcorn ship boom appears to be just beginning.

“There are other ways to get people to go to the movies, and this is one of them. We love it,” says Sieden at Disney. “I don’t know how many people put popcorn in it.”

To celebrate Disney's 2022 feature film Thor: Love and Thunder, the top of the title demigod's silver weapon ($39.99 from AMC) rose to store the snack. AMC Theaters

James Hibberd contributed to this report.