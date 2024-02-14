Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more…

– Advertisement –

Making pizza taught Shah Rukh perseverance when his films tanked at the box office

Mumbai– Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who set the box office on fire in 2023 with his three releases – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, reflected on a time when his films did not reach the mainstream.

The actor filmed Zero, in which he played a dwarf, in 2018. The Aanand L. Rai-directed film was a hit at the box office, after which Shah RUkh took a four-year break before changing direction of Bollywood with Pathaan.

The actor recently attended the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he spoke about the times when his films didn't work. The actor shared that he left acting to focus on culinary arts for a brief period to make a comeback.

I've had massive flops, and they've done very, very poorly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learned to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories.

I made myself a little kitchen and started learning how to make pizza. I learned perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you first have to make a million square ones.

When asked if his family encouraged him to return to work and if making a comeback was difficult, Shah Rukh said, “I was happy that my family didn't say to me, 'Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films.” I'm glad they turned around and said: As good as your pizza is, your movies are better. They have been very encouraging, especially my children and my team.

I would become lenient. I had started to become too innovative. I was striving for perfection and I started failing. I needed to be great, I needed to be unique, but I had to look at what the audience wanted.

Hrithik Roshan pulls muscles, shares photo with crutches and waist brace

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was recently seen in the action film Fighter, shared a photo of himself on his social media in which he can be seen standing with crutches and a brace.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a mirror selfie and wrote a long note with the photo.

The actor recalled the incident when his grandfather was injured and refused to sit on a wheelchair.

He wrote in the caption: Hello. How many of you have ever needed crutches or a wheelchair and how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit in a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn't fit his own mental image of himself as “strong.” I remember saying, “But Deda, it’s just an injury and it has nothing to do with your age!” This will help heal the injury and not damage it further. It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear and embarrassment inside.

The actor shared that he couldn't understand what his grandfather was saying back then and it made him helpless.

He continued: I have argued that the age factor is not applicable because he requires the wheelchair due to injury and not due to his advanced age. He refused and kept the strong image on display to outsiders (who literally didn't care). This made his pain worse and delayed healing. There is certainly merit in this kind of conditioning, it is a virtue. This is the mentality of a soldier. My father comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong.

He further added: But if you say that soldiers never need crutches and even when they need them medically, they have to refuse, just to keep the illusion of strength intact, then I just think that virtue has been so extended that it borders on simple stupidity. I believe that true strength is to be relaxed, calm and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not a disability or a vulnerability – and certainly no sitting can diminish or alter the image of this GIANT that you are inside. Strength isn't always about being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying f*** em! It’s applicable, that’s for sure. Sometimes.

And it's the kind we all aspire to. Even me. But what is most coveted is strength when there is no one to fight outside. It's this quiet battle inside between you and the image of you. If you come out of this wanting to do a slow dance by yourself, then you are my hero. Anyway, I pulled a muscle yesterday and woke up wanting to explore this concept of strength further. This is of course a larger conversation, the crutches are just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it, he added.

Shahid Kapoor Reveals His V-Day 'Date', Says 'I Love You Mira'

Mumbai– On Valentine's Day, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor expressed his love for his wife Mira Rajput with a charming video, revealing his 'date' for tonight.

The video shows Shahid wearing a white t-shirt and black hoodie, with matching sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck.

The 'Kabir Singh' fame actor, sitting in a car, is seen saying in the video, 'I love you Mira and because you are traveling and out of town, this is my See you this evening.” Shahid showed a date in the clip.

The video ends with the actor making a cute sad face and consuming the dry fruits.

Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015. The couple has a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the sci-fi romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. It stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He then has “Deva” in the works.

Rakul and Jackky delay their honeymoon; I will return to work after marriage

Mumbai– Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, all of whom are set to tie the knot on February 21, will return to work right after tying the knot.

Speculation about the wedding venue, guest list and attire has been rife, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding, Rakul and Jackky decided to delay their honeymoon plans, choosing instead to dive straight back into their work commitments.

With Rakul scheduled to work almost three days before the wedding festivities begin and Jackky deeply involved in the pre-production of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the couple remains focused on their respective projects.

Rakul plans to return to work a week after the wedding ceremonies, while Jackky continues to devote his time to his film.

The couple will host an eco-friendly wedding in picturesque Goa. The three-day affair, beginning on February 19 and culminating with their wedding on February 21, is notable for its green initiatives.

Sources reveal the couple skipped paper invitations in favor of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will not feature any fireworks.

To take their commitment one step further, Rakul and Jackky are working with experts to assess and offset the carbon footprint of their wedding.

These specialists will calculate the environmental impact of their festivities and advise on the quantity of trees to plant to balance it. Following this advice, the couple plans to plant these trees, symbolizing their commitment to the environment, either immediately after their wedding or the day after. (IANS)