Actor Frankie Muniz set to make his NASCAR Xfinity debut at Daytona





As an early 2000s sitcom star Malcolm in the middleFrankie Muniz aimed to make people laugh. These days, no one laughs at 38-year-old Muniz's commitment to a racing career. On Saturday, Muniz is scheduled to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Raceway. Muniz will drive the No. 35 Ford Performance Mustang for Joey Gase Motorsports. This will be a big step forward for Muniz, who competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023. And Muniz's results in ARCA were no joke either. He was in championship contention until the end of the season and ultimately finished fourth in the ARCA driver standings. “I know moving to Xfinity is a big step for me, given my limited stock car experience,” Muniz said. “I understand the challenges ahead and I know it won't always be easy. I want to thank Wayne Auton and Brett Bodine of NASCAR for believing in me and allowing me to compete in the Xfinity Series this season. Sportswire Icon // Getty Images Frankie Muniz finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship last year. “I know I have a lot to learn, but you won't find anyone more dedicated than me when it comes to chasing a dream.” Muniz plans to run a limited schedule of races in the Xfinity Series for Joey Gase Motorsports this year. “I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance throughout my journey in NASCAR, and I am very honored and excited to team up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona International Speedway,” Muniz said. . Team owner Gase, who has competed in the Xfinity Series since 2011, views the addition of Muniz as a win for the team, even before race day. “Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team,” said Gase, a. “Without a doubt, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but over the past few weeks, I have never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie. He will be an asset to our program this season., and I look forward to joining him as a teammate in our No. 53 National Crime Prevention Council car at Daytona. The Xfinity start won't be a first at Daytona or at a superspeedway for Muniz. Last year, he finished 11th in the ARCA Menards Series race. In April of last year, he finished ninth at Talladega. Related Stories Mike Pryson covered auto racing for Jackson (Mich.) Citizen Patriot and MLive Media Group from 1991 until joining Autoweek in 2011. He won several Michigan Associated Press and National Associated Press Sports Editors awards for coverage of auto racing and was named Michigan Auto 2000. Racing Fan Clubs Michigan Motor Sports Writer of the Year. Originally from Michigan, Mike spent three years after college working in southwest Florida before realizing that Disneyland and endless summers weren't up to the challenge of freezing rain, potholes and the long, cold winters of the Motor City.

