Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show gives Snooki bad memories





Lawrenceville native Jon Stewart returned to the presidency of Comedy Central's Daily Show on Monday, February 12. The moment brought back some unpleasant memories for Jersey Shore star Nicole Snooki Polizzi. She shared on her Instagram Story a Daily Show Moment of Zen from July 2010: reports of the Jersey Shore cast ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. I forgot how much people hated us, Polizzi says in his message. The 2010 commentators, who appear to be economic journalists, do not hide their contempt for the actors. Believe it or not, the cast of MTV's hit reality show “Jersey Shore” rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, one of them said. These people are not from New Jersey, said another. Polizzi is a native of New York State and now owns two homes in New Jersey, in Florham Park and Toms River. Jersey Shore, initially based in Seaside Heights, attracted negative attention upon its debut in December 2009. UNICO National, an Italian-American organization, called the show trashy television before its premiere, and several major sponsors withdrew their advertisements . The Jersey Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau added that MTV provides a one-dimensional, dramatized version of the summer experiences of a very small group of visitors to a Jersey Shore town. More:Jon Stewart is back at his 'Daily Show' desk: the king is back More:Florham Park Police Deliver McDonald's Uber Eats to 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki's Home Former Governor Chris Christie criticized Jersey Shore, saying the show's poor behavior did not reflect well on the state. He canceled the state's film tax credit program because of its decision to underwrite Jersey Shore, and he signed a bill limiting the amount of state funding that could be used for fees lecturers at public universities, because he thought Rutgers University paid Polizzi $32,000 in 2017 was too much. It was called the Snooki Bill. The actors, now starring in the reboot of the series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, are in better favor with Jersey residents these days. Polizzi and fellow Mike The Situation Sorrentino appeared in state PSAs during the 2020 COVID outbreak. Murphy, who restored tax credits for films, even declared on April 1, 2023 that he was joining the cast of JSFV. Stewart last hosted the Daily Show in 2015 after being a host for 16 years. He will now host Mondays. Subscribe to app.com for the latest celebrity news from New Jersey. Jersey Shore native Chris Jordan covers entertainment and reporting for USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; [email protected]

