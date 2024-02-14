Actor Gabriel Byrne, living in Midcoast, lends his voice to a fundraiser for domestic violence awareness

Gabriel Byrne likes to keep a low profile.

The actor who played savvy criminals in Millers Crossing and The Usual Suspects has lived in Rockport for nearly 10 years, quietly enjoying the area's bustling arts scene and a landscape that reminds him of his native Ireland.

But he recently decided to go a little more public in his adopted country, to help raise awareness about domestic violence.

An Evening with Gabriel Byrne will take place on March 9 at Camden Opera House as part of a fundraiser for advocacy organization Finding Our Voices. The evening will include a screening of The Usual Suspects as well as a Q&A with Byrne.

Byrne said he offered to help Finding Our Voices after meeting founder Patrisha McLean, who lives in nearby Camden, at a Midcoast coffee shop. He said he was impressed by the work she was doing and wanted to help her in some way.

I really admire the work, the necessary work that she is doing in Maine. She provided shelter for these people. Of course, in an ideal world this wouldn't be necessary, said Byrne, 73. This is the first thing I get involved in here. I generally keep a very low profile, but I think it's worth keeping.

Patrisha McLean, the former wife of singer Don McLean, began advocating for survivors of domestic violence after a 2016 incident in the home she shared with her then-husband. The incident resulted in several domestic violence-related charges, some of which Don McLean pleaded guilty to. Photojournalist Patrisha McLean then curated a photo and audio exhibit called Finding Our Voices, focusing on 14 local women who are survivors of domestic violence. In 2021, Finding Our Voices became a nonprofit organization that works to support survivors of domestic violence in Maine and amplify survivor voices.

Byrne covers the rental costs of the opera house and the venue pays for showing the film, Patrisha McLean said.

Byrne said he thought showing The Usual Suspects would be a good way to attract people to the event because it's a crowd-pleaser and not like the arthouse films I have made. The 1995 thriller film tells the story of a gang of criminals and a mysterious crime lord. Besides Byrne, the film stars Kevin Spacey, Kevin Pollak, Stephen Baldwin and Chazz Palminteri.

Byrne believes the film continues to gain new audiences almost 30 years later because it is a completely original thriller.

Very few people see the end coming, people are still surprised and shocked, Byrne said. It's a film that continues to pass from generation to generation. It's not dated and it's not considered a product of any particular era.

Although the fundraising event will include a screening of The Usual Suspects, Byrne said he would be happy to talk about the making of that or any other film he has been involved in, how the cinema has changed and the story of his own life.

Byrne first discovered Midcoast Maine years ago while attending a wedding. The area around Camden, Rockport and Rockland reminded him a lot of Ireland, enough to convince him he wanted to live there.

I think a lot of immigrants are looking for a connection to home in the landscape they find themselves in. The fields, the rivers, the trees and the hills of Maine, I'm really connected to them, Byrne said.

Byrne, who lives in Rockport with his wife, Hannah Beth King, also appreciates that the neighborhood is full of artists, photographers, writers and other creative types, as well as bookstores, independent movie theaters and the International Film Festival. Camden film.

It reveals itself little by little. Someone will say, 'Oh, I'm a writer, I'm a photographer,'” Byrne said. It is a culturally vibrant region.

Byrne grew up in Dublin and didn't start acting until he was about 30, so I missed all the roles young people play, he said. He never thought about becoming an actor growing up and went to university to study Gaelic and European literature, hoping to become a teacher. He taught at St. Endas, a secondary school in Dublin, for about eight years.

He started a drama class at one point, where students write plays, and sometimes they write roles for him, he said. After a performance by Byrne, a parent told him he should consider acting full time.

I was shocked because I thought I could never become an actor. I've never met an actor. The only actors I ever saw were on screen, Byrne said.

He decided to start auditioning for amateur theater productions and thought it would be a good way to spend his free time, when not teaching. He soon worked in a theater group with Liam Neeson and Stephen Rea, two other Irish actors who would embark on film careers. He worked on stage in London in the late 1970s and early 1980s before venturing into film and coming to Hollywood.

One of his first roles to have a big impact on American audiences and filmmakers was that of Tom Reagan in Ethan and Joel Coen's 1920s gangster film Millers Crossing. The 1990 film also featured stars Marcia Gay Harden, John Turturro and Albert Finney.

Byrne, who has not lost his strong Irish accent, said he had to learn over the years to adopt a believable American accent in order to get roles. He said an Irish actor once told him that all he needed to sound American was to speak quickly and through his nose. But the first time he auditioned that way, the casting director thought he had a cold.

Byrne lived in Los Angeles, to be closer to the film industry, for approximately seven years. He missed the change of season and felt like he didn't really fit in.

You know, it's a working-class town, and people talk about movies all day long. And it can get a little exhausting and exhausting, Byrne said.

Byrne said he's taking things very slowly, for now, and isn't working in films as often as he used to. He starred as Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in the 2023 film Dance First and played Italian racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in the 2022 film Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.

He still returns to Ireland three or four times a year but doesn't think he'll live there full time again. He travels around the world for work and often visits New York, but considers Maine his home.

I'm 100 percent Irish and I'll never be anything else. But I think once you leave a place, you change and the place you leave changes too, Byrne said. I have a sense of belonging to Maine. It's comforting to know that you can come back to a place that feels like home.

SOME ROLES OF GABRIEL BYRNES IN CINEMA AND TELEVISION

Dance First (2023) as Samuel Beckett (former)

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (2022) as Enzo Ferrari

In Treatment (2008–2010) as Dr. Paul Weston

Jindabyne (2006) as Stewart Kane

Vanity Fair (2004) as Marquess of Steyne

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) as DArtagnan

The Usual Suspects (1995) as Keaton

Little Women (1994) as Friedrich Bhaer

A Dangerous Woman (1993) as Mackey

Millers Crossing (1990) as Tom Reagan

Excalibur (1981) as Uther Pendragon

