



The 3rd annual California Days celebration will take place at historic Calico Ghost Town Regional Park during Presidents Day weekend. The annual Western-themed event will take place during the 60th anniversary of San Bernardino County Regional Parks and will be hosted by the county and Apollo Silver Corp. in the ghost town east of Barstow. California Days celebrates the beginnings of California's history with a focus on California's admission to the union as the nation's 31st state on September 9, 1850. This family-friendly event will precede National California Day, which occurs annually on February 22. This day recognizes the people and culture of early California. The event will feature family activities, shootout shows and reenactments, as well as educational exhibits on the Bear Flag, Pony Express Trail and Butterfield Overland Trail states. Serving as a natural backdrop to the Wild West, Calico will travel back in time with a beard and mustache competition, crafts, games and contests for all ages, pony rides, Pony Express stories and a relay Pony Express for children. under 11 years old. There will be live music and entertainment with the Victorian Muse Theater at Town Hall, classroom re-enactments of the 1800s at the school and Wild West street skits performed by the Calico troupe “Scoundrels Alley.” The popular Dorsey Dog Delivery game also returns and is a dog scavenger hunt where owners and their four-legged friends search for clues all over town to win the ultimate prize of a bag of treats and ribbon first place winner from Dorseys Dog House. Visitors can enjoy our range of fair-style food with treats, such as pretzels, lemonade and tater tot creations, or for those very hungry appetites, Calico Restaurant and Lils Saloon will be open. All Calico attractions will be open, including Maggie Mine and the Calico & Odessa Railroad. Mining event sponsors include Apollo Silver Corp., CalPortland Company, EquinoxGold Castle Mountain Mine and Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, who will be on hand to provide educational history, information and mining exhibits. Calico Ghost Town Calico was a Wild West mining town that began around 1881 and was abandoned in the mid-1890s after silver lost its value. The town that once provided a good living for miners has lost its value and become a ghost town. Walter Knott purchased Calico in the 1950s and restored the architecture of all but five of the original buildings to resemble those of the 1880s. Calico was awarded State Historic Landmark 782 and in 2005 was proclaimed by then-Gov. “Arnold Schwarzenegger will be the ghost town of California's silver rush”. Calico is now part of the San Bernardino County Regional Park System, visited by people from across the country and around the world. In addition to its history and attractions, Calico Ghost Town has shops and restaurants and offers camping, hiking, and off-roading. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz How to attend Calico Ghost Town is located at 36600 Ghost Town Road in Yermo. For more information, including attraction prices, event times and directions, visitcalicoattractions.comOrparks.sbcounty.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vvdailypress.com/story/entertainment/events/2024/02/14/california-days-returns-to-calico-ghost-town-for-its-60th-year/72594212007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos