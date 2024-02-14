Shah Rukh Khan says he hasn't given up on his Hollywood dream

After a blockbuster year with three Bollywood box office records under his belt, Indian star Shah Rukh Khan says his burning ambition to break into mainstream cinema is stronger than ever.

At the World Government Summit in Dubai, a city he considers his second home, the actor and producer known as SRK slammed Hollywood for failing to offer him any notable roles during his 33-year career .

But since he passed up the opportunity to play the quiz show host in Danny Boyle's hit 2008 film Slumdog MillionaireKhan said he had received few offers of work in American or British cinema.

I want to end my career making this film that is loved by the whole world – then no one will ask me why I didn't do it. I moved to Hollywood Shah Rukh Khan

Although one of the biggest roles in the next James Bond film may be out of his reach, it could suit a more villainous character, he said.

I really wanted [be the next James Bond]but I think I'm too short, said Khan, who is 1.69 meters tall.

But of course, as a villain, I'm pretty brown.

Pathan John Abraham and Khan in a Pathaan scene shot in downtown Dubai. The thriller became the highest-grossing film of Khan's career. Photo: Yash Raj Films

After a series of film failures and a four-year hiatus from the industry, SRK had a resurgent 2023.

Release three films in 12 months Pathan, Jawan And Soak which accumulated $330 million at the box office, it was catapulted to the forefront.

I said it honestly, but no one believes it, no one has ever offered me substantive crossover work, Khan said.

I had conversations with people in the English and American film industry, but no one offered me a good job.

I was never offered [a role] in Hollywood or England.

Yes, Slum dog was there and I spent a lot of time with Mr. Boyle. He's very nice. But I did, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on television successfully at that time.

I just felt, in the [Slumdog] story that was being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean, he cheated and was dishonest. I found this strange, so I explained to Mr. Boyle that I would not like to do it.

Determination

Khan hasn't let these disappointments stop him and attributes his motivation to the difficult lessons of his youth.

Persistence happens to some people, you have no options. I lost my parents very early and we realize that there is no going back or going back after death. You have to continue to make the most of what you have.

I was a young orphan and I had to make my way. It could be that the nature of the beast makes you continue to work with dogged determination.

SRK's seriousness is such that his office had to deny rumors this week that he was involved in negotiations aimed at freeing former members of the Indian navy detained in Qatar on espionage charges.

As a result, SRK trended X for much of Monday as all eight veterans were released after intervention by Indian authorities.

Khan believes the technology could offer an alternative route to mainstream cinema as AI becomes more widely used.

When I started, I just wanted to survive so that I could earn a week, a month or a year of work and say that my films should do well, he said during a speech in Dubai.

Over the years, my work has become increasingly driven to introduce new technologies to the Indian film industry. »

He now plans to continue working for another three decades.

“I still have a good 35 years left, but I want to end my career making this film that is loved by the whole world.

So no one will ask me why I didn't go to Hollywood.

Updated: February 14, 2024, 11:28 a.m.