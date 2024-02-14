Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's Actors Say He Has This Key Leadership Quality
Christopher Nolan's quirks as a director are well known, from the absence of chairs on his sets to his refusal to use a smartphone or email.
Robert Downey Jr., who appeared in Nolan's historical epic “Oppenheimer” last summer, says the 53-year-old director has a very specific quality that makes him a great leader.
“He's not going to ask anyone to do anything that he's not 100 percent ready to do himself, it's twice as hard,” Downey Jr. said. says Variety in a joint interview with costars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt last month.
For Murphy, who received a Best Actor Oscar nomination this year for his portrayal of the film's titular physicist from the 20th century, it was an experience in a previous film he did with Nolan that particularly stood out to him.
“I remember doing this scene in 'Dunkirk' where my character ends up on the bow of this sunken ship,” said Murphy, who played a British soldier in the film. “All the sailors and all the stunt guys weren't sure if I'd go up there. The weather was bad. So Chris was like, 'Okay, I'll go up there.' So he went up there, did everything, and they checked with him. And then he was like, 'Okay, put Cillian up there.'”
Over the course of nearly 20 years working with Nolan, a run of a half-dozen films that began with 2005's “Batman Begins,” Murphy developed a strong level of trust with the director. In an interview with GQ Magazine Released this week, Murphy said he accepted the role of Oppenheimer before he even received the script hand-delivered by Nolan.
“He had already called me and said he wanted me to play the role. And I said yes because I always say yes to him,” he said.
A Nolan set, Murphy said, can feel “a bit like a private, intimate laboratory,” which he appreciates as a performer.
“Even though he works at a breakneck pace, there's always room for curiosity and discovery, and that's what art-making should be about, you know?,” he said. told GQ. “There is no telephone, but no announcement either: everyoneknows.“
“Oppenheimer” won 13 nominations at next month's Oscars, including acting nominations for Murphy, Downey Jr. and Blunt, as well as best director for Nolan. The 3 hour 12 minute film is the favorite to win the trophy for best film.
