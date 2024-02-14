West Marin actor tackles online life in Big Data at American Conservatory Theaters – Marin Independent Journal

Although people are often asked to be careful about what information they give out on the Internet, people routinely give away large amounts of personal data on social media, while other companies track their browsing and purchasing habits.

The online world we navigate today is the subject of Kate Attwell's play Big Data, having its world premiere at the American Conservatory Theater. Three couples from the same family find themselves constantly questioned and pushed to make major life decisions by a virtual character played by Tony Award winner BD Wong.

Actress Julia McNeal, a longtime Marin resident now living in Point Reyes Station, plays the mother who has a different relationship to technology than her children in the other two couples.

I fall more and more in love with the play as I learn the lines, McNeal says. I think it's a really important piece, and I think it really comes at an opportune time. This piece, more than anything I have ever read or heard, puts the person experiencing it in the deeply uncomfortable position of feeling what the digital world is actually doing to our humanity.

This is Attwell's second world premiere at ACT, following her 2019 time travel play Testmatch about women's football and colonialism. This is also McNeal's second show at ACT, following Caryl Churchill. Best Girls in 2019.

McNeal has worked with companies throughout the Bay Area in plays such as The Eva Trilogy and A Lie of the Mind at the Magic Theater, The Events at Shotgun Players and Gidions Knot at the Aurora Theater.

She recently studied for Jordan Baker at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in Dana H., playwright Lucas Hnath's poignant and unique solo show about his mother's months-long kidnapping, in which the performer lip-syncs to the mother's voice telling her own story.

“It’s a great privilege to be invited,” says McNeal. There's a huge level of trust, because Lucas isn't going to release it. They're doing it again, and Jordan contacted me a month ago and said, “Could you be available to do a stunt double?” Because at that moment, I was one of three people in the world who could do that, because it's not an easy thing. But that was just when I got this job. I have deep gratitude for doing this play, even though I have never done it on stage.

His love of theater

Growing up in the town of Monroe, New York, McNeal began acting at an early age.

I was in second grade and did a play about trees on Arbor Day, she said. I did a lot of theater in high school, but I didn't really take it seriously. I didn't think that would be a thing to do in the world. I was doing ballet and all these things.

She really caught the acting bug shortly before graduating high school.

I was on my way to an Ivy League university, McNeal said. I was the first in my family to do this. And my family was really looking forward to me not being an actor. I took a ride with a guy I really liked, who was a total drug addict but a very good actor. He had lost his license and he needed a ride for this concert he was doing. It was in a basement and there were different actors doing different monologues. One of them was a woman who did a Blanche DuBois monologue, and I sat there and I was like, oh my God, what she's doing right now is what I'm going to do. TO DO. And I changed my whole life after that to do that. I majored in drama and went to New York right after, much to the despair and dismay of my family.

McNeal lived the life of an actor in New York, helping found the off-off-Broadway company Cucaracha Theater. She starred opposite Adrienne Shelly in Hal Hartley's directorial debut, The Unbelievable Truth, and starred in a short film directed by Shelly. The search for more film work led him to live in Los Angeles, then return to New York.

There's something that can happen as an actor when you live in a market, McNeal says. New York City is a market, just like Los Angeles. I became someone I didn't like. When you walk in the door, you feel like you're on sale all the time. And I don't think that's the best way to do the best job possible. And I thought I need to be somewhere where maybe I can still do my job, but I want to be as fully alive as me in my life as possible.

That feeling brought McNeal to the Bay Area, and to Marin in particular.

I moved to this area from New York 20 years ago last October, she said. My dear friends Anne Darragh and David Ford, who I knew in New York, kept saying, “You would love to be here. » They sent me a map from Point Reyes Station that said, “This could all be yours!” “And when I visited them, I was like, oh my god, you could live like that?

His first production in the Bay Area was at the Marin Theater Company, in Visions of Kerouac.

I was doing that first gig and I was still living in New York, she said. And they sent me to Tam High in Mill Valley. I played two characters in this play, so they had me do a workshop with students who needed to play multiple characters. And they offered me a position as a guest artist, so when I got here, I started teaching there. And I'm still a guest artist at Tam High. I am deeply moved by this program and being able to work with high school students who care.

This not only launched McNeal’s life in the Bay Area, but it also began her work as a teaching artist.

That thing I taught Tam about playing multiple characters has turned into a whole technique that I use when working with solo artists here to play multiple characters, she says. And that turned into a book that I wrote about creating characters, called FiveWays In To Character.

In the Bay Area and its vibrant theater community, McNeal says she has truly found her home.

Good, avant-garde work is made here, she says, and artists come here because you can really be yourself.

Sam Hurwitt is a Bay Area arts journalist and playwright. Contact him at [email protected].

If you are going to

What: Big Data

Or: American Conservatory Theater, 415 Geary St., San Francisco

When: Until March 10; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on weekends

Admission: $25 to $130

Information: 415-749-2228; act-sf.org