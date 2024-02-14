Entertainment
A generative AI tool to inspire creatives
Watch a home improvement show long enough and you may feel like the renovations are blending together, with wall colors, fixtures, textures and finishes all starting to look the same.
The term for this is design fixation, and this is not specific to home renovation. When faced with a task, designers, illustrators and other creators often rely on familiar models. While this can shorten and simplify the design process, it can lead to repetitive or not-quite-fit solutions.
In a new paper, researchers from MIT, Harvard, and the Toyota Research Institute found that generative AI can help designers come up with new ideas by quickly creating images based on text prompts. Specifically, designers with access to a generative AI tool developed by the researchers, called DesignAID, found the tool more useful than a traditional image search.
For each of many diverse verbal descriptions, DesignAID can generate an image almost instantly and it is often much better developed and refined than an artist or designer could do with a quick sketch, said the paper's co-author . professor of information technology at MIT Sloan and director of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence.
Designers find value in AI-generated images
The early stages of design are the best time to come up with diverse, sometimes unconventional ideas. But it can be difficult. It usually takes a large team to generate many ideas, and it takes time to create visual representations of them, such as sketches. The process is also expensive: In the auto industry, designing a new car can cost $1 billion and redesigning an existing car can cost $3 billion. Considering these factors, even the most experienced designers might opt for what's familiar.
For the study, researchers asked 87 crowdsourced designers to use the DesignAID tool to create a mood board, or set of images to capture the artistic direction of a project. DesignAID produces images based on a written description of the design problem, as well as automatically generated variations of that description. To generate various variations of the description, the tool uses a technique called semantic integration, which combines the contextual meaning of a word and statistical similarities between words to come up with additional variations.
Participants found the automatic generation of images from words more inspiring, more enjoyable and more useful than simply searching for images on a website such as Pinterest. However, designers said they found the tool more useful for generating images than generating diverse ideas.
Malone and his co-authors, who received the Best Article Award at this year's ACM Collective Intelligence Conference, noted that this type of tool could speed up the design process. Of course, not all images matched perfectly. Some were stupid, irrational or physically impossible. This would be a bigger problem if the model was used to produce results on its own rather than under human supervision.
The elements that make AI undesirable for certain use cases are positives in a combined human-machine creation process, Malone said. When you start to move away from the original meaning of words, that’s what starts to spark the most creative ideas. In the worst case, designers can simply throw out the dozens of bad ideas and keep only the good ones.
Different content generation modes for different design goals
Malone and his co-authors created two fashions for DesignAID. The low-diversity direct input mode generated images based on input sentences, allowing rapid iteration to refine ideas. The highly diverse New Idea mode generated related but semantically different ideas and then created images for the new sentences. This allowed designers to explore the design landscape. The new ideas and their associated images are intended to spark the creativity needed to break free from any fixation on design, the researchers write.
The two modes had distinct objectives. When designers had a clear vision in mind, they preferred direct input. When designers did not have a clear vision, or were less experienced, they preferred the New Idea, finding it more inspiring.
Related Articles
Finding that study participants had different preferences for using DesignAID was not a surprise, Malone said. After all, some designers need help coming up with ideas, while others need to refine the ideas they already have.
The findings could reinforce the idea that AI complements knowledge workers but does not replace them. If you're trying to build a computer to get the best visual representation of a single sentence, it's hard to do automatically. It takes humans to judge what is good, Malone said. The human can help direct the computer in a variety of ways, and the computer can help direct the human in a variety of ways. It’s a useful synergy.
The research paper was co-authored by Malone; Alice Cai from Harvard University; Steven Rick And Jennifer Heyman of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; And Yanxia Zhang, Alexander Filipowicz, Matthew HongAnd Matt Klenk of the Toyota Research Institute.
Read the article: DesignAID: Using Generative AI and Semantic Diversity for Design Inspiration
|
Sources
2/ https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/a-generative-ai-tool-to-inspire-creative-workers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates stone Hindu temple in UAE ahead of upcoming elections | International
- Jokowi retains political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president
- A generative AI tool to inspire creatives
- This Colorful Sleeveless Dress Is Just $9 at Walmart
- Check list using Google Sheets and Google App Script – Stack Overflow
- Federal government signs deal for $36 million in health care spending in NWT
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his fake AI audio almost led to serious disruption | BBC News
- Say it with money: Trump's Valentine's Day love letter to Melania is a fundraising email | Donald Trump
- Difficult week tests Keir Starmer's leadership
- Amtrak train collides, kills man in North Hollywood
- Northwestern collects weekly honors for men's tennis
- Student loan forgiveness increases for rural doctors and nurses