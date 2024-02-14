A generative AI tool to inspire creatives

open sharing links

close sharing links



Watch a home improvement show long enough and you may feel like the renovations are blending together, with wall colors, fixtures, textures and finishes all starting to look the same.

The term for this is design fixation, and this is not specific to home renovation. When faced with a task, designers, illustrators and other creators often rely on familiar models. While this can shorten and simplify the design process, it can lead to repetitive or not-quite-fit solutions.

In a new paper, researchers from MIT, Harvard, and the Toyota Research Institute found that generative AI can help designers come up with new ideas by quickly creating images based on text prompts. Specifically, designers with access to a generative AI tool developed by the researchers, called DesignAID, found the tool more useful than a traditional image search.

For each of many diverse verbal descriptions, DesignAID can generate an image almost instantly and it is often much better developed and refined than an artist or designer could do with a quick sketch, said the paper's co-author . Thomas W. Malone, professor of information technology at MIT Sloan and director of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence.

Designers find value in AI-generated images

The early stages of design are the best time to come up with diverse, sometimes unconventional ideas. But it can be difficult. It usually takes a large team to generate many ideas, and it takes time to create visual representations of them, such as sketches. The process is also expensive: In the auto industry, designing a new car can cost $1 billion and redesigning an existing car can cost $3 billion. Considering these factors, even the most experienced designers might opt ​​for what's familiar.

The elements that make AI undesirable for certain use cases are positive in a combined human-machine creation process.

Thomas W. Malone

Professor Sloan of MIT



For the study, researchers asked 87 crowdsourced designers to use the DesignAID tool to create a mood board, or set of images to capture the artistic direction of a project. DesignAID produces images based on a written description of the design problem, as well as automatically generated variations of that description. To generate various variations of the description, the tool uses a technique called semantic integration, which combines the contextual meaning of a word and statistical similarities between words to come up with additional variations.

Participants found the automatic generation of images from words more inspiring, more enjoyable and more useful than simply searching for images on a website such as Pinterest. However, designers said they found the tool more useful for generating images than generating diverse ideas.

Malone and his co-authors, who received the Best Article Award at this year's ACM Collective Intelligence Conference, noted that this type of tool could speed up the design process. Of course, not all images matched perfectly. Some were stupid, irrational or physically impossible. This would be a bigger problem if the model was used to produce results on its own rather than under human supervision.

The elements that make AI undesirable for certain use cases are positives in a combined human-machine creation process, Malone said. When you start to move away from the original meaning of words, that’s what starts to spark the most creative ideas. In the worst case, designers can simply throw out the dozens of bad ideas and keep only the good ones.

Different content generation modes for different design goals

Malone and his co-authors created two fashions for DesignAID. The low-diversity direct input mode generated images based on input sentences, allowing rapid iteration to refine ideas. The highly diverse New Idea mode generated related but semantically different ideas and then created images for the new sentences. This allowed designers to explore the design landscape. The new ideas and their associated images are intended to spark the creativity needed to break free from any fixation on design, the researchers write.

X Two mood boards created using the DesignAID generative AI system for creative ideation (left) and a Pinterest search system (right) in response to the prompt “kids chair.” Credit: Courtesy of the researchers

The two modes had distinct objectives. When designers had a clear vision in mind, they preferred direct input. When designers did not have a clear vision, or were less experienced, they preferred the New Idea, finding it more inspiring.

Related Articles

Finding that study participants had different preferences for using DesignAID was not a surprise, Malone said. After all, some designers need help coming up with ideas, while others need to refine the ideas they already have.

The findings could reinforce the idea that AI complements knowledge workers but does not replace them. If you're trying to build a computer to get the best visual representation of a single sentence, it's hard to do automatically. It takes humans to judge what is good, Malone said. The human can help direct the computer in a variety of ways, and the computer can help direct the human in a variety of ways. It’s a useful synergy.

The research paper was co-authored by Malone; Alice Cai from Harvard University; Steven Rick And Jennifer Heyman of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; And Yanxia Zhang, Alexander Filipowicz, Matthew HongAnd Matt Klenk of the Toyota Research Institute.

Read the article: DesignAID: Using Generative AI and Semantic Diversity for Design Inspiration