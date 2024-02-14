Soho Theater bans comedian Paul Currie after Jewish audiences feel 'unsafe'





Alamy The incident allegedly took place during a concert by comedian Paul Currie. A London theater has said a comedian whose gig left Jewish audiences “in danger” and “threatened” will not be invited to perform again. The Soho Theater said Jewish attendees were “subjected to verbal abuse” after a Paul Currie comedy show ended on Saturday night. A Jewish participant told the BBC that Mr Currie unfurled a Palestinian flag and shouted “get out” at a man who objected. Mr Currie was approached for comment by BBC News. In a statement, the Soho Theater said Mr Currie had “aggressively asked” Jewish audience members to leave his show. “Such appalling actions are unacceptable and have no place on our stages, now or ever,” he said. “We will not invite Paul Currie back to perform at our venue.” A Jewish man who attended the show with his wife and friends told the BBC on Monday that the incident happened about five minutes after Mr. Currie's show ended, after the comedian had unveiled the Ukrainian and Palestinian. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed Mr Currie “encouraged a standing ovation” before questioning why a man had remained seated. The spectator reportedly said he enjoyed the spectacle until the Palestinian flag was unfurled. Mr Currie then “burst out” and told him to “get out”, the man added. The man and several other people left the show before it ended. Another viewer who attended Saturday's show, who also did not wish to be named, told the BBC the incident was “shocking” but that he felt Mr. Currie was making a “political point” about the Gaza conflict. He said that as far as he remembered, Mr Currie did not use the words “Jew”, “Judaism” or “Zionism”. The Metropolitan Police said on Monday they were aware of the incident and an investigation was underway. Mr. Currie's Shtoom show is described on the theater's website as a “unique, surreal, dada punk-clown, non-verbal experience.” The Belfast comedian doesn't speak until the very end in the hour-long show, instead relying on mime, music and audience participation. Saturday was the final performance of the three-night run in Soho. He had unveiled the Ukrainian and Palestinian flags at the end of the show on at least one of the previous nights, also encouraging the audience to shout “Free Palestine” on that occasion. Mr Currie has not yet responded to the BBC's requests for comment. In a post to his Instagram story since Soho Theatre's latest statement, he shared a photo of a heart in the colors of the Palestinian flag with the caption “Happy Palestine Day.” The Campaign Against Antisemitism, which helps Jewish audiences, said the theater engaged “positively and quickly” with the group, and that it was “clear the venue was taken by surprise” as the show was “meant to be unorganized.” verbal”. “We will organize a meeting between senior representatives of the theater and Jewish members of the public to talk about what happened,” the spokesperson added. “We continue to review legal options regarding Mr. Currie and are discussing the matter with audience members.”

