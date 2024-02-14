Aurora City Council authorizes $58 million bond sale for Hollywood Casino project

The Aurora City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday evening authorizing the sale of $58 million in general obligation bonds to be put toward the Hollywood Casino-Aurora resort project.

Aldermen voted 11-1 in favor of the bond issue, which could be sold by the end of February.

The bond issue was planned as part of the redevelopment agreement the city approved with Penn Entertainment, the parent company of Hollywood Casinos, in October 2022.

Penn plans to build a $360 million casino along Farnsworth Avenue and Bilter Road near Interstate 88. Aurora has agreed to pay $50 million as an advance to Penn in the framework of the agreement. The money will be repaid by Penn to the city in property tax payments over a period of 20 to 22 years, depending on the term of the bonds, according to Chris Minick, the city's finance director.

To facilitate repayment, the City Council earlier this year approved a tax increment financing district on the casino property. The increase will provide the money needed to repay the bond and interest. If the TIF district does not raise enough money — estimated at $5.2 million annually — to make the payments, Penn Entertainment has agreed to make the payments.

The reason the bond issue is $58 million is so the city will have enough money to make the first year's bond payments while the casino project is built.

Minick said the city would have to repay $94 million over the life of the bond issue, depending on market fluctuations. The city will include an option to call back the bonds between eight and ten years, repaying them early.

Typically, major bond issues are often reissued during their life, when the market might demand a lower interest rate.

The city pushed for a deal with Penn Entertainment to ensure the casino would stay in Aurora. To do this, city officials lobbied the Springfield General Assembly to allow casinos to move off the banks of the rivers to which they had been connected since casino gaming was first approved in Illinois in the early 1990s.

Ald. Michael Saville, 6th Ward, is the only alderman to have served on the City Council since the casino came to the city in 1993. He said the seeds for the casinos' move to Farnsworth and Bilter were planted as early as 1993. 1996 , when the council was again tasked with voting on a casino expansion plan.

In that proposal, the casino proposed taking over the former Aurora Hotel property at Galena Boulevard and Stolp Avenue as well as the North Island Center property, demolishing them and building a hotel and restaurants there. The casino also would have widened the riverwalk downtown.

The casino plans were an offshoot of a previous downtown redevelopment plan drawn up long before the casino came to Aurora, in the 1980s. The Link development included the Aurora Hotel, Leland Tower, the former Aisle Theater and the former Hoyt property.

This development fell apart for several reasons, but one consequence of the plan was that the city ended up owning the former Hoyt property, the former Aisle Theater and the Aurora Hotel.

The Hoyt property is now part of the land on which Waubonee Community College's downtown campus is built, and the Aisle Theater was demolished to build Millennium Park along Stolp Avenue and the Fox River.

A divided council approved the casino plan, only to return at its next meeting to revisit the issue and vote against the plan by one vote.

With that project abandoned, the casino ended up building the pavilion that is its current facility along the river, once the state allowed casinos to do so, without the need for floating boats.

But Saville said it planted the seeds for the current project. In 1996, no one could have predicted the competition that casinos like Hollywood would face – video games and more casino licenses.

Saville said it was this increased competition that made Hollywood Casino-Aurora's decision to be competitive necessary.

That's why they were convinced to move toward an economic corridor like Interstate 88 and Farnsworth, he said.

Ald. Carl Franco, 5th Ward, teased Saville, asking him how he voted in 1996. Saville joked that he didn't remember how he voted, but he later said he voted against the plan of the casino.

The reason he and others were against it was because they wanted the casino to save the historic Aurora Hotel and rebuild it as part of the new hotel, rather than tear it down.

But that's when things started to move the casino.

We got to the right place, it just took us a while to get there,” Saville said.

