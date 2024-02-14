Entertainment
Aurora City Council authorizes $58 million bond sale for Hollywood Casino project
The Aurora City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday evening authorizing the sale of $58 million in general obligation bonds to be put toward the Hollywood Casino-Aurora resort project.
Aldermen voted 11-1 in favor of the bond issue, which could be sold by the end of February.
The bond issue was planned as part of the redevelopment agreement the city approved with Penn Entertainment, the parent company of Hollywood Casinos, in October 2022.
Penn plans to build a $360 million casino along Farnsworth Avenue and Bilter Road near Interstate 88. Aurora has agreed to pay $50 million as an advance to Penn in the framework of the agreement. The money will be repaid by Penn to the city in property tax payments over a period of 20 to 22 years, depending on the term of the bonds, according to Chris Minick, the city's finance director.
To facilitate repayment, the City Council earlier this year approved a tax increment financing district on the casino property. The increase will provide the money needed to repay the bond and interest. If the TIF district does not raise enough money — estimated at $5.2 million annually — to make the payments, Penn Entertainment has agreed to make the payments.
The reason the bond issue is $58 million is so the city will have enough money to make the first year's bond payments while the casino project is built.
Minick said the city would have to repay $94 million over the life of the bond issue, depending on market fluctuations. The city will include an option to call back the bonds between eight and ten years, repaying them early.
Typically, major bond issues are often reissued during their life, when the market might demand a lower interest rate.
The city pushed for a deal with Penn Entertainment to ensure the casino would stay in Aurora. To do this, city officials lobbied the Springfield General Assembly to allow casinos to move off the banks of the rivers to which they had been connected since casino gaming was first approved in Illinois in the early 1990s.
Ald. Michael Saville, 6th Ward, is the only alderman to have served on the City Council since the casino came to the city in 1993. He said the seeds for the casinos' move to Farnsworth and Bilter were planted as early as 1993. 1996 , when the council was again tasked with voting on a casino expansion plan.
In that proposal, the casino proposed taking over the former Aurora Hotel property at Galena Boulevard and Stolp Avenue as well as the North Island Center property, demolishing them and building a hotel and restaurants there. The casino also would have widened the riverwalk downtown.
The casino plans were an offshoot of a previous downtown redevelopment plan drawn up long before the casino came to Aurora, in the 1980s. The Link development included the Aurora Hotel, Leland Tower, the former Aisle Theater and the former Hoyt property.
This development fell apart for several reasons, but one consequence of the plan was that the city ended up owning the former Hoyt property, the former Aisle Theater and the Aurora Hotel.
The Hoyt property is now part of the land on which Waubonee Community College's downtown campus is built, and the Aisle Theater was demolished to build Millennium Park along Stolp Avenue and the Fox River.
A divided council approved the casino plan, only to return at its next meeting to revisit the issue and vote against the plan by one vote.
With that project abandoned, the casino ended up building the pavilion that is its current facility along the river, once the state allowed casinos to do so, without the need for floating boats.
But Saville said it planted the seeds for the current project. In 1996, no one could have predicted the competition that casinos like Hollywood would face – video games and more casino licenses.
Saville said it was this increased competition that made Hollywood Casino-Aurora's decision to be competitive necessary.
That's why they were convinced to move toward an economic corridor like Interstate 88 and Farnsworth, he said.
Ald. Carl Franco, 5th Ward, teased Saville, asking him how he voted in 1996. Saville joked that he didn't remember how he voted, but he later said he voted against the plan of the casino.
The reason he and others were against it was because they wanted the casino to save the historic Aurora Hotel and rebuild it as part of the new hotel, rather than tear it down.
But that's when things started to move the casino.
We got to the right place, it just took us a while to get there,” Saville said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/2024/02/14/aurora-city-council-authorizes-sale-of-58-million-in-bonds-for-hollywood-casino-project/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aurora City Council authorizes $58 million bond sale for Hollywood Casino project
- New figures make a mockery of Brexit freedoms, says Plaid Cymru MP
- The United States will deploy 5 aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific to demonstrate its strength against China
- Google finally updates At a Glance and Weather widget icons
- Chairman and CEO of Document International to speak at Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2024
- Actor Henry Cavill named Britain's highest-earning male romantic actor on social media
- Cross Country earns 17 academic All-Big 12 honors
- Tech and finance guys spend big on stylists to dress them for work
- 8 President's Day Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Systems
- Drivers rally at TPA for higher wages
- Kevin McCarthy heard in “strange form” bashing GOP members
- What is the Atlantic Diet? What is the Mediterranean diet?