Talk to ComicBook.com on the red carpet of Madame Web world premiere, Moore, who played Miles Morales throughout the Spider Worms franchise, was asked about producer Amy Pascal's comments implying the possibility of a fourth film. However, to Moore's knowledge, no other films are planned beyond Spider Worms trilogy. “I don't know. I think, you know, I don't know,” he said. Asked afterward what fans should expect Beyond the Spider-VerseMoore replied shyly: “I'll be there.”

At a recent Oscars luncheon, Pascal expressed optimism about the possibility of a live-action Miles Morales film, but not until two more Spider Man the films are made in advance, giving rise to rumors of a fourth Spider Worms Payment. However, Spider Worms Franchise producer Chris Miller has cleared the air on X, insisting that the two films Pascal mentioned were Beyond the Spider-Verse and a live-action to come Spider Man film with Tom Holland.

The possibility of a live-action film starring Morales has been talked about for years, with Pascal first doing it in 2021 and Moore insisting he should be the live-action Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. Pascal confirmed this last May during the Through the Spider-Verse first as a live-action Spider Man a film centered on Morales was in development. If the live-action film were to be made, Madame Web Star Celeste O'Connor has previously expressed interest in appearing in the project.

The Spider-Verse film series has been a big success for Sony and Marvel, with 2018 Into the Spider-Verse earning $384.3 million at the worldwide box office, while Through the Spider-Verse nearly doubled that amount, winning $690.3 million. Through the Spider-Verse was recently nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and also earned three Golden Globe nominations.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled for release in March before being pushed back due to SAG-AFTRA strikes and recording delays, with producers Phil Lord and Miller stating that the film will be released “when it's ready.” Additionally, Miller revealed last December that the creative team was “on their knees” in the production process while teasing the end of the beloved trilogy. Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will return to play Miles and Gwen Stacy, respectively, while Joaquin Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will co-lead the trio.

