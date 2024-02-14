EIDR adds vocabulary and time zone updates in version 2.7





The Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) releases version 2.7 of the registry, adding additional controlled vocabulary, expanded time zones for video services, and more. The Airline and Streaming options are new to the registry vocabulary for editing use, while the term General is replaced by the term Multiuse. The new version also includes an update to the edit class, removing the technique and, for compatibility reasons, converting to Other. The new version also adds a new alt ID type, called ShortDOI. The new alternative resolves the original EIDR ID, but users can identify content with a shorter number that does not contain a hyphen or backslash. Version 2.7 also adds new series and season classes, LimitedSeries, and for the video service delivery model, removes Internet. The expanded list of video services time zones adds nearly 40 time zone codes not previously included, spanning six continents, as well as the Western International Date Line. EIDR has also expanded updates to the Video Services Registry that enable public resolution of video service identifiers, and as part of the schema deprecation, the EIDR Schema/API version 1.2 will be deprecated and will no longer be included in supporting backwards compatibility. This project was inspired by invaluable information and feedback from our Power User group. This group is made up of people from a variety of participating companies, said Hollie Choi

Director General of EIDR. We meet with them monthly where they are encouraged to share their expertise and shape the future of EIDR. We invite others to join this collaborative community, ensuring that future updates will be fueled by even greater engagement from our users.

