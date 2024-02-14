Bring the Drama Review Bill Bailey's New Acting Competition Is a Warning Sign for Us All | Bill Bailey

Entertainment
NOTNow that there is a competition show for virtually every profession or hobby you can imagine, you might think that viewers' appetite for these shows would be waning. I certainly thought I enjoyed this sort of thing, but somehow every Sunday evening I find that I'm suddenly hugely invested in people making new clay teapots. Clearly, there's still plenty of life in this format. Enter Bring the Drama, a noble, sometimes serious, often charming quest to give aspiring actors of all ages a chance to realize their dreams.
It's hosted by Bill Bailey, who livens things up nicely, although the real star is fair but stern casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry, who is there to put the eight ambitious amateurs through their paces. This industry is privilege-oriented, she says. I believe this needs to change. There's actually little mention of class, at least directly, but it's obvious that, for one reason or another, the eight finalists didn't feel capable of pursuing professional acting careers. Some say it was financial, others cultural, while still others simply didn't know where to start. Here, they are offered the same types of opportunities that they might have had access to if they attended drama school. They benefit from an acting coach, auditions and, at the end of the series, for the three most outstanding candidates, a demonstration performance, attended by agents and other professionals.
The success of the series is based on public support for fans and, rightly so, they have been very well cast. Maybe it's the post-Traitors effect, but it's still refreshing to see a wider age range participating. The actors here range from 22 to 67 years old, so their stories are very varied. Former policeman George, 62, says he always wanted to be an actor. When he retired, he started a local theater group, but explained that he came from a difficult family and that showing his emotions did not come naturally to him. However, when he arrives on set and the cameras are on, nothing can stop him. Lizzie, 26, is now a civil servant, but dropped out of university to try her hand at acting and has worked as a cleaner, in retail and in a call center to support herself. She says her mother wanted her to become a doctor, but hopes that one day, at least, she can play one.
Each week, actors audition and those who pass recreate a scene from one of the UK's biggest dramas. They're not exactly auditioning to be on the shows, but to go on set and film a famous moment, directed by one of the stars of the show. So, in the first episode, they all trot to Elstree, to reenact the scene from EastEnders in which Sonia saves Ben Mitchell from his collapsed lung, while Phil and Linda watch and panic. Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia, leads them with kindness and compassion. Soap opera acting requires heightened emotions, we're told, but as the aspiring actors are new to acting, their interpretation of heightened realism shifts from kitchen sink realism to You're Not My Muvva! extremes. Hendry pulls no punches. I thought this hearing was adequate, she said. To be fair, she warned them that rejection was normal. It's clear that a little tough love is nothing compared to what they would face in the real world.
One of the problems with a program focused primarily on acting is that your interest in the process of learning emote may depend on your investment in the skills required to become a professional actor. Likewise, most people will tell you that movie and TV sets are pretty tedious places, once the novelty wears off. They usually involve standing around in a padded jacket, waiting for the food truck to serve a jacket potato.
This sort of thing has worked before. The now Jessie Buckley, Oscar nominee got his chance on Id Do Anything, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-led hunt for an Oliver casting! staging. Bring The Drama is gentle, it's very pleasant to watch, rather than Queen Vic melodrama but it's important. Acting is far too oriented towards privilege. If the problem is such in the real world that it takes a new competition TV series to solve it, then we should view it as a warning sign. If only wealthy, privately educated actors have access to such opportunities, then something important will be lost before we even know it is gone.
